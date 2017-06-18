French President Casts Vote in Second Round of Parliamentary Election

PARIS (Sputnik) — The president cast his ballot in the commune of Le Touquet in the Pas-de-Calais department in northern France. In the first round of the parliamentary election Macron arrived at noon.

​The change in the timetable was caused by another event in his schedule, namely, the anniversary of Appeal of 18 June, a speech that was delivered by Charles de Gaulle, the leader of the Free French Forces in 1940 following the occupation of France by Nazi troops. The speech marked the beginning of the French Resistance during the World War II.

During the second round of the vote, the French citizens are casting ballots to elect 577 lawmakers to the National Assembly, the country's lower house of parliament.