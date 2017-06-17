Second Round of French Parliamentary Election Takes Place in Overseas France

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky French Parliamentary Elections Procedure

PARIS (Sputnik) — The second round of the parliamentary election in France is slated for June 18, however, residents of Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, French Polynesia, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon can vote today.

Residents of New Caledonia, Reunion and Mayotte will vote on Sunday.

Overseas France consists of all the French-administered territories outside of the European continent, and it is divided in 27 electoral districts, each of which must elect one lawmaker for the National Assembly.

Lat week, France held the first round of parliamentary election, however, none side managed to gain over 50 percent of votes, that is why the second round will take place. Centrist La Republique en Marche party (REM), founded by President Emmanuel Macron, came in first with 28.21 percent of the votes. The right-wing Republicans gained 15.77 percent, while National Front had 13.2 percent and the left-wing La France Insoumise got 11.02 percent. The previously ruling Socialist Party got 7.44 percent.

Polls now suggest that REM is poised to get some 430 seats in France's 577-seat parliament after the second round, while The Republicans could dip as low as 85 seats and the Socialists to between 20 and 35 seats.