19:41 GMT +318 June 2017
    Voter picks up ballots at a polling station before voting for the first round of parliamentary elections in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, June 11, 2017

    Voter Turnout in Second Round of French Legislative Vote at 35.33%

    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Voter turnout in the second round of the French legislative elections stood at 35.33 percent by 5 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — Most polling stations will be closed at 6 p.m. local time, in large cities the voting will last until 8 p.m.

    Emmanuel Macron's close team of the party's La Republique en marche (Republic on move) : Sibeth Ndiaye (C), Head of the public relations of the party, spokesman Benjamin Griveaux (C-R), Richard Ferrand, Julien Denormandie (4thL), Stephane Sejourne (2thL), Jean-Marie Girier (L), Sylvain Fort (3rdL) pose at the Elysee Palace prior to the handover ceremony for new French President Emmanuel Macron (unseen), in Paris, France, 14 May 2017
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Macron's Party Wins Due to 'Great Tiredness and Rejection of Major Forces' by Voters

    In 2012, voter turnout in the second round of the parliamentary elections by 5 p.m. reached 46.42 percent, in 2007, it stood at 49.58 percent, and in 2002 — 46.83 percent.

    Lat week, France held the first round of the parliamentary election, however, none side managed to gain over 50 percent of votes, that is why the second round will take place. Centrist La Republique en Marche party (REM), founded by President Emmanuel Macron, came in first with 28.21 percent of the votes. The right-wing Republicans gained 15.77 percent, while National Front had 13.2 percent and the left-wing La France Insoumise got 11.02 percent. The previously ruling Socialist Party got 7.44 percent.

    Polls now suggest that REM is poised to get some 430 seats in France's 577-seat parliament after the second round, while The Republicans could dip as low as 85 seats and the Socialists to between 20 and 35 seats.

