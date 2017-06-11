French President Casts Ballot in First Round of Parliamentary Election

PARIS (Sputnik) — A group of Macron's supporters gathered around his house in Le Touquet commune in the Pas-de-Calais department in northern France like they did during the presidential election won by Macron. The president communicated gladly with the people and posed for photographs.

Macron came to the polling station in the office of the commune's mayor accompanied by his wife Brigitte shortly before noon. The couple was met by a group of supporters at the station. The president and his wife used different cabins for voting and cast their ballots into the ballot box in turn.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Front party and Macron's rival during the second round of the presidential election, voted in the parliamentary election shortly before Macron. Le Pen is a candidate to the French National Assembly from the Henin-Beaumont commune in Pas-de-Calais where she received more than 58 percent of the ballots in the run-off presidential election.

The first round of the general election is carried out in the French metropolitan area on Sunday. The election districts where the winner would not be elected in the first round will host the second round of the election on June 18.