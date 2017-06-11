Register
14:53 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during the first round of legislative elections on June 11, 2017 in Le Havre, northern France.

    Voter Turnout in 1st Round of French Legislative Vote Reaches 19.24%

    © AFP 2017/ CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    French Parliamentary Election 2017 (11)
    0 11010

    French Interior Ministry announced that the voter turnout in the first round of the French legislative elections reached almost 20% at 10:00 GMT.

    Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, casts his ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Paris, France, April 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe
    French Presidential Nominee Melenchon Votes in First Round of Elections
    PARIS (Sputnik) — Voter turnout in the first round of the French legislative elections stood at 19.24 percent at 12:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT), slightly lower than during the legislative elections in 2012, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

    In 2012, voter turnout in the first round of the parliamentary elections by noon reached 21.06 percent, in 2007, it stood at 22.56 percent and in 2002 — 19.70 percent, the ministry said.

    The highest level of voter turnout could be seen in central and southern parts of France, with 37.86 percent voting by noon in the Creuse department, 29.46 percent — in Gers and 28.88 percent in the Correze department. The lowest turnout has been registered in the country's capital region with 10.50 percent in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, 11.68 percent in Paris and 13.33 percent in Yvelines.

    A French far-left Lutte Ouvriere (LO) party's member puts up posters of French presidential election candidate for LO party Nathalie Arthaud on February 5, 2017 in Chevilly-Larue, southern Paris
    © AFP 2017/ Jacques DEMARTHON
    Over 40% of French Undecided on Candidate to Vote for During 1st Round of Elections - Poll
    The voter turnout at the same time during the first round of presidential elections on April 23 stood at 28.54 percent.

    French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.

    Friday's Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll showed that the alliance of Macron's La Republique En Marche party (LREM) and The Democratic Movement (MoDem) could get between 397 and 427 out of 577 parliamentary seats. The main opposition in the face of The Republicans party and its allies can get 95-115 seats. The National Front party can receive from five to 15 seats in the parliament.

    Topic:
    French Parliamentary Election 2017 (11)

    Related:

    Polling Stations for 1st Round of French Legislative Election Open
    Former Stripper on the Ballot for French Parliamentary Election
    Le Pen's Defeat Haunts National Front's Chances in French Legislative Election
    RT Asks Reuters to Refute Allegations of Spreading Fake News on French Election
    Tags:
    voter turnout, parliamentary elections, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok