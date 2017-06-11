Voter Turnout in 1st Round of French Legislative Vote Reaches 19.24%

In 2012, voter turnout in the first round of the parliamentary elections by noon reached 21.06 percent, in 2007, it stood at 22.56 percent and in 2002 — 19.70 percent, the ministry said.
The highest level of voter turnout could be seen in central and southern parts of France, with 37.86 percent voting by noon in the Creuse department, 29.46 percent — in Gers and 28.88 percent in the Correze department. The lowest turnout has been registered in the country's capital region with 10.50 percent in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, 11.68 percent in Paris and 13.33 percent in Yvelines.
French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.
Friday's Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll showed that the alliance of Macron's La Republique En Marche party (LREM) and The Democratic Movement (MoDem) could get between 397 and 427 out of 577 parliamentary seats. The main opposition in the face of The Republicans party and its allies can get 95-115 seats. The National Front party can receive from five to 15 seats in the parliament.
All comments
Show new comments (0)