13:22 GMT +311 June 2017
    The leader of France's rightwing Front National (FN), Marine Le Pen. (File)

    All You Need to Know About Le Pen's French National Front Party

    © Sputnik/ Galina Azule
    Members of the French right-wing National Front party, including its leader Marine Le Pen, will compete in the country's legislative elections, the first round of which takes place on Sunday and the second is set for June 18.

    (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on May 11, 2017 in Paris shows the candidates newly invested by La Republique en marche party for the French parliamentary elections (legislative) in June
    © AFP 2017/ BERTRAND GUAY, JOEL SAGET, FRANCOIS GUILLOT, PIERRE VERDY, ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT, LOIC VENANCE, ALBERTO SIMON, Joël SAGET, Fred DUFOUR
    All You Need to Know About Macron’s La Republique en Marche Party
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The National Front (Le Front National) is a political party founded in 1972 by Jean-Marie Le Pen who had been heading the party until 2011 when his daughter, Marine Le Pen, was elected president of the party.

    The party emerged as a result of the rapprochement and subsequent merger of three far-right organizations: "new order" nationalists, advocating national socialism, anti-parliamentarism and anti-Semitism, national populists led by Jean-Marie Le Pen and supporters of the so-called catholic traditionalists. Under the influence of the New Right (Nouvelle Droite) school of political thought, the National Front's doctrine began to include the ideas of neo-liberalism and "direct democracy."

    The party did not fare well until the Socialist government that was established in France in 1981. The National Front enjoyed massive support in the 1986 elections when proportional representation electoral system was introduced, giving a chance to win 10 percent of the votes and secure 35 seats in parliament.

    French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during the first round of legislative elections on June 11, 2017 in Le Havre, northern France.
    © AFP 2017/ CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
    Polling Stations for 1st Round of French Legislative Election Open in Metropolitan Area
    In the 1988 French presidential elections, Jean-Marie Le Pen won 14 percent of the votes, coming in fourth place. He, however, advanced to the run-off in the 2002 next elections to face then-president Jacques Chirac.

    The leadership of Marine Le Pen was marked by her efforts to reshape the party's image and distance it from the far-right and her father's statements, calling genocide a mere "episode" of World War II, justifying the collaborationist pro-Nazi Vichy regime and making xenophobic verbal attacks on Muslims. Marine Le Pen condemned the genocide and softened the traditional Catholic disapproval of abortions and sexual minorities.

    She dismissed some party members, including her father Jean-Marie Le Pen. In August 2015, the National Front expelled its founder, who, in turn declared he no longer had a daughter.

    With Marine’s arrival, the party’s authority increased among French voters. It reached its peak during the 2014 elections to the European Parliament where the National Front got 24 seats. In the same year, two party's members were elected to the Senate, the upper house of the parliament, for the first time in history.

    People walk past newly planted palm trees in an area near Italy's landmark, the Milan Cathedral, at the Piazza del Duomo in Milan on February 16, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ GIUSEPPE CACACE
    Italians Vote for Municipal Mayors Ahead of Parliamentary Election - Interior Ministry
    In the 2017 presidential race, Marine Le Pen gained 21.3 percent of the votes in the first round of the elections but lost to Emmanuel Macron in the run-off with 33.9 percent of the votes, against his 66.1 percent.

    Le Pen's election program focused on France's sovereignty, plans to leave the European Union and restore border control, toughen immigration rules and fight against terrorism. Le Pen opposed budget austerity, condemned the labor reform, sought to lower the retirement age and advocated rapprochement with Russia.

    For Sunday's parliamentary elections, the National Front and its leadership have revised the party's manifesto, giving up plans to exit the European Union and reintroduce the franc as France's national currency. Their new policy is to renegotiate the EU agreements to secure more control over the budget and the banking system for France.

    French National Front Party, Marine Le Pen, France
