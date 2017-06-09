Liberal Democrats Leader Urges UK Prime Minister to Resign After Snap Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn also urged May to step down.

"We will now have a government that is weaker and less stable at a time when we are about to embark on most difficult and complex negotiations in our history. Theresa May promised strong and stable leadership, she has brought weakness and uncertainty. If she has an ounce of self-respect, she will resign," Farron said.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which was called by May in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit negotiations with Brussels. With 649 out of the 650 parliamentary seats declared, the Conservative Party, which held 330 seats in the previous House of Commons, is leading with 318 seats, the Labour Party with 261 seats, the Scottish National Party with 35 seats, and the Liberal Democrats 12 seats. Independent candidates and nominees of other parties have collectively won elections in 23 constituencies.