UK Snap Election Set Record With Over 200 Female Members of Parliament Elected

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Telegraph newspaper, the current number of elected female members of parliament surpassed the previous record of 191 women elected in 2015.

Since the first female member of parliament was elected nearly 100 years ago, a total of 455 females were elected as of January 2017, the media outlet said citing the all-party Women and Equalities Committee.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which was called by incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit negotiations with Brussels. With no party receiving the majority of seats in parliament, the election has resulted in a hung parliament.