Scottish Leader Says PM May 'Lost All Authority and Credibility' After Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest election results indicate that all parties fall short of the 326 seats required for a parliamentary majority. As such, the election has resulted in a hung parliament, raising concerns of whether May can still be treated as a credible negotiator in the Brexit negotiations, which are due to start on June 19.

© REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez UK Foreign Secretary Refrains From Expressing Support for May After Snap Election

The SNP leader said her party will work to keep Conservatives out of power.

Sturgeon vowed to reflect, listen and consider the way forward after the SNP lost 21 seats in parliament in the general election.

"We will reflect, we will listen to voters, and we will consider very carefully the best way forward for Scotland," Sturgeon said in an address following Thursday's vote.

The election was called by incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May, the leader of the Conservative Party, in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit talks with Brussels.