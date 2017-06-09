UK Liberal Democrats Leader Rejects Coalition Government With Conservatives

© REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez UK Foreign Secretary Refrains From Expressing Support for May After Snap Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest results of the election held on Thursday indicate that the Conservative Party does not have the 326 seats required for the majority. The Liberal Democrats got 12 seats.

"If [Prime Minister] Theresa May or any other Conservative approaches the Liberal Democrats and asks for our support to deliver their agenda, let me make our agenda clear: No deal is better than a bad deal," Farron said, as broadcast by the BBC One, echoing May's famous statement on the Brexit deal.

While speaking about Brexit, Farron said that the talks on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union should be put on hold following the announcement of the snap general election's final results.

"The negotiations should be put on hold until the government has reassessed its priorities and set them out to the British public. The British people have a right to expect that our prime minister will explain to them what it is that she seeks to achieve," Farron said.

Farron stressed that the Brexit talks should kick off in the coming weeks, while its consequences would be felt long time later and affect every person in the country.