London Terrorist Attack Linked to Islamic Extremism - UK Home Secretary

LONDON (Sputnik) — Rudd told the ITV broadcaster that the authorities now need to disclose the source of this radicalization.

June 3

On, at 22:08 PM local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.