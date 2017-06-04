Register
    Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain, June 3, 2017

    At Least One Australian National Among Victims of London Attacks

    Europe
    Topic:
    London Bridge and Borough Market Terrorist Attack (30)
    0 8110

    At least one Australian national was among the victims of the Saturday terrorist attack in London.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed on Sunday that at least one victim of the London attacks was an Australian national with reports about a second national wounded in the incident currently being checked.

    "At this time, we are aware of reports of two Australians who have been directly affected by this attack. One case has been confirmed and the Australian concerned is in hospital, in the other case, we are continuing to make inquiries," Turnbull was quoted as saying by The Australian newspaper.

    Earlier in the day, the spokesman of the French government, Christophe Castaner, said that two French nationals were among the wounded, with one of them in critical condition. No Russian nationals were among the victims, according to a spokesman of the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom.

    An helicopter lands on London Bridge after an attack in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
    Death Toll in London Attacks Rises to Seven, 48 Injured - UK Police
    On Saturday, at 22:08 PM local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

    According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.

