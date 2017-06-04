At Least One Australian National Among Victims of London Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed on Sunday that at least one victim of the London attacks was an Australian national with reports about a second national wounded in the incident currently being checked.
"At this time, we are aware of reports of two Australians who have been directly affected by this attack. One case has been confirmed and the Australian concerned is in hospital, in the other case, we are continuing to make inquiries," Turnbull was quoted as saying by The Australian newspaper.
Earlier in the day, the spokesman of the French government, Christophe Castaner, said that two French nationals were among the wounded, with one of them in critical condition. No Russian nationals were among the victims, according to a spokesman of the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom.
According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.
