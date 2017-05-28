Manchester Bomber's Younger Brother Among Plotters of Attack on UN Libya Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this year, security forces reportedly managed to foil an attack on Martin Kobler, which was planned to be carried out during his visit to the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

© AP Photo/ Dave Thompson Some Members of Manchester Attacker's Network May Be at Large - Home Secretary

According to The Telegraph newspaper, the Libyan security services, which were monitoring the cell for months, claimed that Abedi's younger brother was one of the key members of the group.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of a pop concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens more injured. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

The UK police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack and currently are carrying out investigation into a suspected Islamist network behind the incident.