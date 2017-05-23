Emergency Services Rush to Manchester Arena After Reports of Explosions

— Alan Brennan (@alanbmufc92) May 22, 2017

People inside the arena screamed bloody murder, according to videos uploaded to Twitter. Casualties have yet to be officially reported, but a "number of confirmed fatalities" were reported by the police.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

After the explosion(s), people escaped the building in frenzy from what they'd just heard — some were in tears, according to UK media.

Manchester Police issued warnings to "stay away" from the area while officials worked to stabilize the situation.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Train lines have stopped running from the Victoria station in Manchester. Everyone in the facility had to evacuate because of an apparent looming threat.

Law enforcement "responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena," Greater Manchester Police tweeted.

Roads have been shut down in Manchester city centre, according to a local reporter.

"We saw young girls with blood on them, everyone was screaming and people were running. There was lots of smoke," a concert goer told Manchester Evening News.

When the bang went off Manchester pic.twitter.com/id5Sp1LUQn — @Zach_bruce — Shawn McKenzie (@SMcK17) May 22, 2017

Pop star Ariana Grande is "okay," an official spokesman for the artist said.

"Just ran from an explosion, genuinely thought we were gonna die," an attendee exclaimed on Twitter.

Bomb disposal unit has arrived at Manchester Arena following incident at the end of @ArianaGrande gig. pic.twitter.com/tMPHEVqic5 — Pav B (@pavbeee) May 22, 2017

