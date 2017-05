Abedi "has not yet been formally identified and I wouldn't wish, therefore, to comment further," the chief constable said.

Police said that they are trying to establish if the suspected Manchester attack perpetrator was acting alone or as part of a terrorist network.

"Priority is to continue to investigate whether he was acting alone or working as part of a wider network," Hopkins said.

© AP Photo/ Rui Vieira Social Media Trolls Circulate Fake Manchester Attack Victim Pictures and Stories

A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and at least 120 injured . The Greater Manchester police department said the assailant died in the attack after setting off an improvised explosive device.

Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.