Register
16:31 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Weight loss

    Think You Can Be Both Fat and Fit? It's 'Age-Old Myth' Say Researchers

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    113620

    A new study of millions of Brits over a decade has led researchers to say that the idea that a person can be overweight, but still maintain a good physical fitness level is "an age-old myth." The news could affect millions, as 67% of British adults are classed as overweight.

    The use of a person's BMI, or Body Max Index, to help determine their health has faced criticism in recent years. Some doctors have pointed out that BMI is purely a measure of weight and doesn't distinguish between muscle and fat.

    Obesity in children
    © Flickr/ Joe 13
    UK Child Obesity Rises to Nearly 20% for 11 Year-Olds

    It means that some international athletes — particularly professional rugby players — are technically classed as "obese" by the UK National Health Service (NHS).

    Such comments fed into the narrative that it is possible for individuals to be overweight and still healthy.

    However, a recent study that examined 3.5 million people over a decade suggests that it may wishful thinking.

    Researchers at the University of Birmingham analyzed the data from British patients between 1995 and 2015.

    They found those who are were overweight or obese, but still metabolically healthy — without conditions as high blood pressure or diabetes — are still at a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, than those with healthy BMIs.

    "This is the largest prospective study of the association between metabolically healthy obesity and cardiovascular disease events," said study author Dr. Rishi Caleyachetty from the Institute of Applied Health Research at Birmingham University.

    The research was presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Portugal mid-May, and was backed up by the British Heart Foundation.

    "It's not often that research on this scale and magnitude is able to clarify an age-old myth. These findings should be taken extremely seriously and I'd urge healthcare professionals to take heed," said Dr. Michael Knapton from the British Heart Foundation.

    "Previously we used to think that being overweight led to an increase in heart attacks and stroke because it raised your blood pressure or cholesterol.

    "What was new from this study for me is that it showed that people who were overweight or obese were at increased risk of heart disease even though they may have been healthy in every other respect. Just being overweight puts you at increased risk of heart attack and stroke."

    So what are the implications for a nation of increasingly bulging waistlines?

    Researchers stress that "blaming individuals" is not productive, but that an honest reappraisal of the nation's declining health is vital to saving lives.

    A shocking 67% of British adults and a growing number of children are obese or overweight, not far behind the US figure of 71%

    And the list of diseases that overweight men and women are at a higher risk of is long indeed, including type 2 diabetes, liver disease, heart attack, gallbladder disease and certain cancers.

    The British Heart Foundation highlights that a growing number of Brits are also at risk of high blood pressure, which can lead to further health complications in later life.

    The study has not yet appeared in a scientific journal and is yet to undergo checks by other academics.

    However, for more than 2/3 of British adults, this week's news coming out of Portugal may set off alarm bells over their diet and lifestyle.

    Dr. Mike Knapton said that it's important that overweight people should have support to help them improve their general health.

    "We all have a role to play. The government, retailers, food manufacturers and consumers must work together to help tackle this obesity epidemic."

    Related:

    UK Child Obesity Rises to Nearly 20% for 11 Year-Olds
    Exhausted and Packing on the Pounds? Lack of Sleep Can Lead to Overeating
    A Gym That Calls People 'Fat and Ugly' and Other Times Ads Epically Failed
    Dire Warning: Average 5-Year-Old in UK Eats Own Weight in Sugar Every Year
    Tags:
    fat tax, fitness, sugar, lifestyle, public health, obesity, exercise, University of Birmingham, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok