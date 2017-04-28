Register
17:24 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    European Union

    EU Unveils 'Pillar' of Social Rights Protections: Will It Fall Down?

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 1610

    The European Union was formed out of the ashes of World War II, with the express aim of promoting peace, democracy and shared prosperity. While it has arguably been largely successful in respect of the first objective, it seems increasingly unable to deliver on the second or third.

    In response, the European Commission has unveiled plans to push progressive social policy to the fore once again, via the European Pillar of Social Rights. It outlines forward 20 policies it wishes to see member states adopt, under three separate headings — equal access to the labor market, fair working conditions and open access to high quality essential services.

    In announcing the Pillar, Marianne Thyssen described it as "a compass for a renewed process of convergence towards better living and working conditions," that would help the EU "avoid a race to the bottom and encourage a race to the top." 

    ​The Commission's intervention is perhaps long overdue. As of December 31 2016, 122.3 million EU citizens — almost a quarter of the entire bloc population — live at risk of poverty or social exclusion, and the wealth gap between member states remains high and rising.

    Residents of Romania and Bulgaria are at over 40 percent risk of poverty and social exclusion, compared to less than 20 percent in wealthy states such as Finland and Sweden. What's more, women are on average worse off than men in all EU countries except Spain and Poland, and young people are likewise worse off than the old.

    ​Though belated, the timing of the plan's release is surely not coincidental, as it closely follows the first round of the French Presidential election, in which arch-Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen beat committed Europhiles to the runoff. 

    Stressed man
    © Photo: Pixabay
    European Politicians in Panic Mode to Change EU Amid Growing Euroskepticism

    Moreover, overall euroskeptic candidates garnered over 40 percent of the vote — with elections impending everywhere in Europe, most notably Germany and Italy, and populist candidates gaining ground, the Commission is evidently anxious about the potency of anti-EU sentiment at present.

    Reaction to the proposals has been mixed. The European Trade Union Confederation broadly welcomed the plan, stating it was "probably the last chance to create a more social Europe," and the EU cannot afford to miss it.

    "People are fed up with worsening living and working conditions. It's time for the EU to show that it cares about its citizens. The principles are largely positive, with some exceptions. For instance, we are concerned about the proposed interpretive document on the Working Time Directive, and promoting self-employment as a panacea for unemployment. ETUC appreciates the Commission is considering the need for better enforcement of existing European social legislation and rights, and urges it to bring forward proposals quickly," the Confederation said in a statement.

    The European Anti-Poverty Network was less enamored, in particular by the plan's "lack of ambition," and "limited mention" of poverty and social exclusion as a challenge or key priority.

    ​"Social policies are viewed largely as a means to growth, rather than a priority in their own right to which economic policies must contribute. There's a lack of clarity over implementation — how will these rights be made a reality and who will deliver them? Given social policy is supposedly a Member State competence, how will the plan be implemented? There's a low profile given to social investment and social protection, which is crucial to ensure financing of increased social rights. A focus on inequality is also missing. It's the major challenge facing the EU and the economy on income and wealth, but also in access to goods and services, combating discrimination," the Network said.

    Nonetheless, whatever the strengths and weaknesses of the plan, there is undoubtedly a major battle ahead before it translates into binding national legislation — if that point ever indeed comes. Any attempt to make the plan's policies binding on a national level will be strongly opposed by many European member states.

    Hungary and Poland will be likely objectors, countries already engaged in effective war with the bloc's leadership, which have ignored repeated censures from Brussels. Moreover, the failure of the EU to punish the two countries despite repeated threats to do so raises questions over how able it will be to impose the "pillar" elsewhere.

    ​In any event, the new plan is not the first time the EU has attempted to cement social rights, protection and progress at the heart of its program.

    Former Commission President Jacques Delors famously told the UK Trade Union Congress in 1988 that social rights, social protection and social progress would lie at the heart of the then-future European Union. In reality, over the next two decades, the EU was first dominated by neoliberal dogma, then crippling austerity measures, which have both independently and collaboratively produced the calamitous state of affairs the Union finds itself in today. 

    Related:

    Crisis of Values Gnawing at the Ends of the EU
    An Uncomfortable Truth: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Euro
    European Politicians in Panic Mode to Change EU Amid Growing Euroskepticism
    Too Little, Too Late: Why EU Needs More Than Economic Reforms to Stay Alive
    Tags:
    euroskepticism, eurozone, euro, poverty, workers' rights, equality, women's rights, EU citizens, EU social rights, society, social pillar, European Commission, European Union, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok