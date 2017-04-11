Register
19:09 GMT +311 April 2017
    Poland's Prime Minister Beata Maria Szydlo reacts after signing document during the EU leaders meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017.

    EU Credibility on the Line as Brussels Struggles to Tame Hungary, Poland

    © REUTERS/ Remo Casilli
    The EU is struggling to come up with answers to Poland and Hungary - both of which have introduced laws which the EU believe are in breach of the EU's principle of the 'rule of law', which - technically - means both are liable to sanctions, under Article 7 of the EU treaties, but which are unlikely to be imposed.

    In December, 2016, the commission warned Warsaw that it would remove its voting rights in the EU, if the Polish government did not roll back controversial changes to its Constitutional Court. With Poland defiant in the face of the criticism — denying any "systemic threat to the rule of law," the credibility of the commission is now at stake.

    The dispute arises from changes to Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, December 2015, when the Polish government added five "politically friendly" judges to the country's Constitutional Tribunal, in a move seen by critics as making it easier to push through legislation with less opposition.

    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a final media conference after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 26, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Poland FM Slams EU Chief Tusk as 'Icon of Evil and Stupidity'

    Another amendment meant that the tribunal would need a two-thirds majority to take a decision on constitutional matters instead of a simple majority. The minimum number of judges needed to make a decision was also raised from nine to 13, making it more difficult to convene a quorum.

    The EU's threat involves invoking Article 7 of the Treaties of the European Union, which allows for it to: "suspend certain of the rights deriving from the application of the Treaties to the member state in question, including the voting rights of the representative of the government of that member state in the Council." Article 7 has never — so far — been invoked against an EU state.

    University Row

    Meanwhile in Hungary, the government has passed a series of laws that could force the internationally recognized Central European University (CEU) — backed by billionaire George Soros, who has been a critic of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

    ​There was also an outcry after the Budapest government decreed that Hungarian NGOs that receive more than US$25,000 from foreign sources should have to register with the authorities and represent themselves to the public as foreign-funded organizations.

    Now MEPs are calling on the Commission to investigate the affair and possible launch action under Article 7 of the Treaties of Europe as they believe Hungary too is in breach of the Rule of Law principle on which the EU is founded.

    "Month after month, we are seeing the situation of fundamental rights in Hungary continuously deteriorate under Viktor Orban's regime. The latest attack is on academic freedom through the law designed to shut down independent universities — in particular the Central European University — in order to silence critical thinking against Orban, said European United Left /Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) President Gabi Zimmer.

    ​Both Hungary and Poland are also at odds with Brussels over the migrant crisis, with neither country willing to take part in the mandatory relocation plan for refugees — an issue in which they are supported by several other EU member states, meaning that any action to impose sanctions on either country is likely to be met with opposition.

      arpito
      these recent examples are far from the complete list of why the Brussels mafia is up in arms about Hungary and Poland. Hungary for example, blocked the ability of the EU to appoint EU overseers to their central bank years ago to their utter dismay, therefore ensuring the independence of national banking policy. Hungary also exercised its EU given rights for dissent during the refugee crisis and the anti Russian sanctions. Good going Orban! He is also putting the breaks on the Soros open foundation meddling to subvert European and Christian values in order to become slaves to the Zionists. This is what the EU is about, not some sort of a centrally controlled Big Brother empire. It is NOT a CONFEDERATION, no matter how hard the elite is trying to insidiously make it into one so that their families and clans can gain absolute power.
