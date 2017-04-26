Register
15:24 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A border sign reading 'Republic of Austria - boarder' is seen in the Italian village of Brenner on the Italian - Austrian boarder.

    'We Must Know Who's Coming Here': Austria to Extend Border Controls Indefinitely

    © REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13141

    Austrian and German officials admit there is "no end in sight" for border controls within the Schengen area.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Austrian Right-Wing Party Lauds Le Pen Election Result, Expects FN to Gain Momentum
    Austria is planning to extend its suspension of the Schengen agreement beyond mid-May, when its current arrangement with the European Commission runs out, Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka told the German newspaper Die Welt.

    Sobotka said that Vienna is being forced to take measures back to the national level because the EU's external borders aren't secure.

    "As long as the external borders can't be adequately protected, we will continue to take national measures. For reasons of public order and internal security, I simply need to know who is coming to our country," Sobotka said.

    "As things stand at the moment, I expect the European Commission to recommend an extension of border controls."

    As the EU's migrant crisis reached a peak in September 2015, Austria was the first country to suspend the Schengen rules which allow for passport-free movement across most of the bloc.

    Denmark, Norway and Sweden followed suit after Vienna's closure of its borders with Hungary and Slovenia.

    Migrants heading to Germany during a snow shower at the German-Austrian border near Wegscheid, Germany, Saturday Nov. 21, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Armin Weigel/dpa
    Blow to Schengen as Austria Refuses to Re-Open German Border
    In February, the EU Council agreed that Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway should "prolong proportionate temporary border controls for a maximum period of three months." 

    On Sunday, the Interior Minister of Bavaria Joachim Herrmann said that his state government wants to maintain border controls until at least the end of this year. 

    Since the turn of the year, around 4,500 illegal migrants have been caught trying to cross the border into Bavaria.

    "Today there is still no end in sight," Herrmann told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

    "The border controls will continue until at least the end of the year. If we end them, it will be a signal to the whole world: Germany is open again. The people of our country don't want that," Herrmann said, adding that the controls should be maintained "until there is effective protection of the EU's external borders."

    Related:

    Where's Mozart, Mate? Airbus Mixes Up Austria With Australia
    Austrian Minister Demands Fines for Turks Illegally Holding Dual Citizenship
    Austrian Gamer Sets World Record Spending 28 Hours in Virtual Reality
    Tags:
    Schengen borders, Schengen area, refugees, border, migrants, Germany, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok