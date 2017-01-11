Register
14:23 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Anas Modamani with Angela Merkel

    Famous Refugee Who Took Selfie With Merkel Sues Facebook for 'False News'

    © Photo: Facebook/Anas Modamani
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 154219

    A lawyer in Bavaria has launched legal action against Facebook on behalf of a Syrian refugee who took a a selfie with Angela Merkel, after the social network failed to remove false news stories about him.

    A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Facebook logo
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    ‘All Terrorists Are Muslims’ Facebook Post Gets Finnish Lawmaker Fined
    In September 2015, when he was 18 years old, Anas Modamani from the Syrian capital Damascus took a selfie with the German Chancellor outside the Spandau refugee center in the Berlin. The resulting photograph went viral, and made him the most famous refugee in Germany.

    However, the photograph was also the subject of another viral story six months later, with negative consequences for Modamani. 

    His passing resemblance to Najim Laachraoui, a Moroccan-born terrorist who was one of two suicide bombers to attack Brussels Airport in March 2016, led internet rumors to circulate on social networks that Laachraoui, not Modamani, had taken the selfie with Merkel.

    ​Shortly afterwards the rumor was disproved, and Modamani's identity revealed. However, stories about Modamani have continued to circulate on Facebook. 

    Most recently it has been falsely claimed that Modamani was one of a gang of seven migrants who set alight a homeless man sleeping in the Berlin subway in the early hours of December 25.

    In this photo taken with long exposure, fireworks explode near the medieval Mariendom or St. Mary's Cathedral, right, and St. Severi's Church shortly after midnight during the New Year celebrations in Erfurt, central Germany, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Jens Meyer
    German Police, Media Slam Fake Breitbart Story about Migrant Mob Burning Church
    Despite the fact that all seven of the perpetrators have been identified, and Modamani is not among them, the story has continued to circulate on Facebook. 

    The social network is now facing legal action as a result of its failure to remove the two stories.

    Chan-jo Jun, a lawyer based in Wurzburg, Bavaria, is representing Modamani. He told Bayerischer Rundfund that the story has been shared over 500 times on Facebook, which maintains that its presence does not violate its community standards.

    "For Facebook, false news and insults are not a violation of 'community standards', but they are a breach of German law," Jun said.

    The lawyer, who has previously filed various other legal complaints against Facebook, added that he wants to use the case to prove that German law also applies to Facebook.

    "The internet offers mobile jurisdiction, and the plaintiff can choose any court where the image was retrievable, which [includes] Würzburg as well. I have confidence in the Bavarian and above all the Würzburg legal system," Jun said.


    Last year, Modamani, who has been living with a foster family in Berlin since January 2016, said he was shocked and saddened by the false rumors.  

    Speaking to Berlin's B.Z. newspaper in March 2016, he said he was "completely shocked" by the false claims.

    "I am really sad about the behavior of the people who claim such a thing. I just want to live in peace in Berlin," Modamani added.

    In an interview with the German newspaper Bild last August, the refugee also explained that it was not until later that he realized he had taken a photo with the German Chancellor, after some Syrian friends informed him.

    "After that I knew that she was the German leader," he revealed.

    Related:

    Merkel Condemns Jerusalem Truck-Attack, Expresses Support to Israel
    Germany's Left Party Blames Merkel and Oil Wars for Berlin Truck Terror
    Turkey Considering Granting Citizenship to Qualified Syrian Refugees - Erdogan
    US, Allies Need New Marshall Plan Focusing on Refugee Crisis - Kerry
    Tags:
    law, legal system, Facebook, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok