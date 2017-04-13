French Presidential Candidate Fillon Takes 3-Point Lead Over Melenchon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the OpinionWay survey, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen retains her one-point lead over independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, who holds 23 percent of projected votes. The voting intention figures for both candidates have not changed since Monday.

In the projections for the second round of of the election, Macron's lead over Le Pen increased by 1 percent and he is now expected to beat her 63 to 37 percent.

The first round of the presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.