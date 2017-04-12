French Presidential Hopeful Fillon Regains Lead Over Melenchon, Now 3rd in Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French political party The Republicans' center-right nominee Francois Fillon has regained his lead over far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and is projected to beat him in the first round of the French presidential election, a fresh poll showed Wednesday.

The Ifop-Fiducial survey revealed that Melenchon's ratings fell by 0.5 points and now stands at 18.5 percent while Fillon's projected vote share increased by 0.5 points, standing at 19 percent.

Public support of both far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and independent Emmanuel Macron decreased by 0.5 percent, amounting to 23.5 and 22.5 percent respectively.

In the second round of of the election, Macron is projected to beat Le Pen 58.5 to 41.5 percent.

The first round of the presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.