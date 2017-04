© AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER French Presidential Candidate Melenchon Becomes Character in Video Game

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), expressed confidence on Tuesday that he will make it to the second round of the upcoming French presidential elections.

"I will be there," Melenchon told RTL radio.

According to the recent polls, Melenchon's rating is on the rise. He is seen either finishing third ahead of The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon, or coming in at just 0.5-1 percent behind him.

The first round of the presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.

