Register
17:11 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police officers work in Westminster the morning after an attack in London, Britain, March 23, 2017.

    European Islam Converts Involved in All Resonant Terror Acts of 21st Century

    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11820

    The terrorist act committed on March 22 in London by a former Christian Adrian Elms (Khalid Masood) still remains a mystery. What urged the native-born British citizen to convert to Islam, move to the Middle East, and later commit a mass murder in his own country?

    Hard Facts
    © Sputnik.
    London Terror Attack: Is This The New Normal?
    Statistics show that about 20 percent of the members of terrorist organizations in Europe were brought up in another faith. Former Christians and atheists go to war in Syria, provide financial and logistical assistance to terrorists, and become criminals themselves.

    In 2014, the French L'Express newspaper published intelligence data, according to which 23 percent of jihadists were Christians who converted to Islam in adulthood. Among the most notorious names are Maxime Hauchard and Michael Dos Santos, who executed an American hostage, Peter Kassig.

    The alarming trend is: former Christians and atheists who converted to Islam have been involved in all the terrorist acts of the 21st century in the West — starting with the 9/11 attacks.

    Armed police officers patrol outside Westminster underground station the morning after an attack in London, Britain, March 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    UK Police Make One More Arrest After London Attack
    The investigation into the latest terrorist attack in London is still underway, but it remains unclear when Elms (Masood) decided to convert to Islam, practicing the ultra-conservative branch of Salafism.

    The newspaper Blic claims that the son of a single mother from Kent county took part in the Muslim "holy war" against the Serbs in Bosnia in the early 1990s. However, according to the British Express, in the late 1990s, the future terrorist experienced serious problems with alcohol and was imprisoned when he attacked a visitor in a bar while drunk.

    Der Stern magazine argued that he started showing interest in radical Islam while in prison, however his trip to the Middle East and the life there appeared to be a decisive factor behind his conversion.

    In Saudi Arabia, where terrorist acts occur relatively rarely, Masood did not establish ties with any radical groups, but he absorbed the Islamic doctrine in its most irreconcilable interpretation.

    According to Sky News, when he returned to his homeland, Masood became "incredibly religious." On Fridays, the man refused to receive guests, because he spent the whole day praying. In disputes over religion, the terrorist quickly "lost control over himself, arguing that there is no better religion than Islam."

    However, in the Muslim community of the United Kingdom, it is believed that Masood's inherent craving for violence, and not the religion, influenced his life choice.

    "The offender was a radical Christian before becoming a Muslim," said Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, a member of the House of Lords.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    Russia Should Be Europe's Partner to Fight Terrorism - French Candidate Fillon
    However, the reference to his traits of character as a decisive motive behind his actions is not viewed as convincing by some experts.

    "We, apparently, will never understand why he did it," a police representative commented on the recent terrorist act.

    On Wednesday, Masood drove at people with a car in London and then tried to enter the Palace of Westminster armed with a knife, before being shot down by the police. Due to the incident, four people, including a police officer and the attacker, were killed and 40 others were injured.

    Related:

    Sound of the Underground: London Tube Signs Against Terrorism
    Police Release Six People Detained Following London Terror Attack
    Total of 90% of Brits Believe More Terror Acts Likely After London Attack – Poll
    Tags:
    terrorism, Khalid Masood, United Kingdom, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok