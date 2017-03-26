London Terrorist Acted Alone, No Info Regarding Plans of Further Attacks

© REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh New Eyewitness Footage Shows Immediate Aftermath of London Terror Attack (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — London terrorist Khalid Masood acted alone, there is no information suggesting that further attacks have been planned, London Metropolitan Police said.

"We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned," Senior National Coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing Neil Basu said, as cited in a in a statement released by the police late on Saturday.

Basu added that the police still needs "to establish with absolute clarity why he did these unspeakable acts," stressing that the reasons behind the attack "may have died with him [the attacker]."