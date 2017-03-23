Belgian Prosecutor’s Office Detained Suspect of Attempted Antwerp Attack

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Belgian police tried to chase a car speeding toward a shopping area in Antwerp. The police managed to stop the car and arrest the driver. Arms and illegal substances were found in the car, which turned out to be registered in France. The city's governor said that a terrorist attack was prevented.

"The driver is detained, his name is Mohamed R., he was born on May 8, 1977, he is a French citizen living in France," the statement read.

The incident took place a day after an attack in London, when a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and then attempted to enter the parliament, stabbing a police officer to death in the process. Four people, including the attacker, died as a result of the terrorist act, while at least 40 people were injured.