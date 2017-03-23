Belgian Prosecutor’s Office Detained Suspect of Attempted Antwerp Attack

"The driver is detained, his name is Mohamed R., he was born on May 8, 1977, he is a French citizen living in France," the statement read.
The incident took place a day after an attack in London, when a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and then attempted to enter the parliament, stabbing a police officer to death in the process. Four people, including the attacker, died as a result of the terrorist act, while at least 40 people were injured.
