Register
21:21 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People take part in a march in front of the Brussels Stock Exchange, La Bourse, as part of ceremonies commemorating the first anniversary of twin attacks at Brussels airport and a metro train, Belgium, March 22, 2017.

    A Year On, How Has Belgium Dealt with the Terrorism Threat?

    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    15020

    On the morning of March 22 2016, three coordinated suicide bomb attacks struck Belgium - two at Brussels Airport, one at Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels. In all, 32 died and over 300 were injured, making the terror assault by far the most bloodstained in Belgian history. One year on, how has the country faced up to its legacy?

    While fingers of blame were pointed in a variety of directions — the government, the police, the security services, the public — in the wake of March 22, there was universal agreement that Belgium, and Belgians, must do more to cope with the hitherto largely unexamined challenges of terrorism and radicalization in the country.

    Assessing Belgium's progress since that fateful day, Thomas Renard, senior research fellow at international relations think tank Egmont, says that much has been accomplished since March 22 2016 — around 26 counterterrorism measures have been or are in the process of being implemented.

    "The legal counterterrorism framework has been broadened, while financial and human resources available to security services have been bolstered. Local prevention efforts have been strengthened. First-line prevention units were set up to monitor and respond to radicalisation. Multidisciplinary support centres were launched to help citizens confronted with radicalisation. Furthermore, coordination cells were established at the municipal level, gathering regularly all key local stakeholders — mayors, local police chiefs, prevention officers and social workers," he said in a statement.

    While acknowledging these initiatives remain in their infancy, and are thus "probably" imperfect or incomplete, to Renard's mind these efforts nonetheless illustrate Belgium has been proactive in attempting to tackle the range of issues around terrorism and radicalization.

    People react outside Brussels airport after explosions rocked the facility in Brussels, Belgium Tuesday March 22, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    People react outside Brussels airport after explosions rocked the facility in Brussels, Belgium Tuesday March 22, 2016

    Nonetheless, many observers believe the country remains vulnerable. Of all the terror-related issues facing it, returning jihadist fighters perhaps looms largest. An International Center for Counterterrorism report indicates that while French, German and British citizens provide the highest numbers of foreign fighters in the ranks of terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria, Belgium is the largest contributor in proportion to its population.

    In August 2016, Belgian security services created a database of 614 jihadi fighters known to be or have been residing in Belgium, of which at least 266 were still fighting overseas.

    It is unclear how many have returned since, or will return in future, but any that do raise serious questions for Belgium — namely, what risk do they pose, and what should be done with them?  It may be some returning fighters have no desire to carry out attacks in Belgium, it may that others represent dangerous elements, radicalized in jihadist ideology and equipped with a degree of terror training.

    Renard says authorities have adopted a tailored approach, with a specific risk evaluation for each returning combatant. Some are automatically jailed, others subject to surveillance and restrictions. However, he is unconvinced this strategy is sustainable if and when the rate of returning jihadis increases. Local media reports suggest intelligence services are already under-resourced and overloaded.

    Belgium is not the only country struggling with the issue of what to do with returning fighters — almost every Western European government is grappling with the same quandary. French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has suggested such individuals could be jailed in specially built prisons.

    Damage is seen inside the departure terminal following the March 22, 2016 bombing at Zaventem Airport, in these undated photos made available to Reuters by the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Het Nieuwsblad
    Damage is seen inside the departure terminal following the March 22, 2016 bombing at Zaventem Airport, in these undated photos made available to Reuters by the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016

    Also in common with many other European states, Belgium remains undecided on which model of de-radicalization and disengagement to employ with these individuals. Renard says the country  remains "not very advanced" on this front, despite it being an issue demanding a "rapid" resolution.

    Nonetheless, Renard is extremely positive about Belgium's efforts to tackle online Islamist indoctrination and recruitment efforts. The country has "distinguished itself" in the field, with its Ministry of Interior leading an EU-wide project on strategic communication against violent extremism, the European Strategic Communications Network.

    Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Yorick Jansens
    Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016

    Other sources are much less positive than Renard. A statement published by the European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center said authorities' powers had not been increased to a suitable degree.

    "While it is now possible to conduct searches and raids at night in all matters related to terrorism, mandatory custody time has not been lengthened: it is still 24 hours, extendable to 48 hours in certain cases. A 24 hour mandatory custody in complex cases, where it is often necessary to hear several suspects (sometimes with translators), to confront them, to analyze documents (and sometimes to translate them), and to evaluate phone and computer data, is not sufficient. In France, in the same situation, a mandatory custody can last up to 96 hours (four days) and even be extended to six days if there is a "real risk" of terrorist acts," the statement said.

    However, other organizations have suggested the powers of police and intelligence services have been extended "disproportionately" far in response to attacks such as the strike in Belgium. 

    In January, Amnesty International issued a report concluding European governments rushed through a raft of disproportionate and discriminatory laws that threaten individual privacy and liberty.

    "Mass surveillance powers have been granted or otherwise expanded in the UK, France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands, among others, allowing the mass interception of and possible access to the data of millions of people. Governments are using counterterrorism measures to consolidate draconian powers, target groups in discriminatory ways and strip away human rights under the guise of defending them. We are in danger of creating societies in which liberty becomes the exception and fear the rule," he said.

    Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    At Least Four People, Including Police Officer, Dead in Westminster Terrorist Attack (VIDEO)
    Whether coincidental or not, as Europe and the world marked a year to the day since the attacks in Brussels, terrorism once again intruded violently into a major global capital — this time, London.

    An attacker mowed down pedestrians in a saloon car, before charging through the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbing a police officer.

    The assailant was shot by police as he approached a second officer. No official casualty figures have been released, but police are said to fear around a dozen have been seriously injured.

    Related:

    Theresa May to Chair Emergency Meeting on Westminster Terror Attack
    Brussels' Molenbeek District Home to 51 NGOs With Potential Terror Links
    Woman Killed, Several People Seriously Injured in London Attack - Reports
    Belgium to Decide on Security Measures After London Attack's Evaluation
    London Metropolitan Police Treating Westminster Incident as Terrorist Attack
    Tags:
    jihadists, terror threat, terror attack, radicalization, terrorism, counterterrorism, Brussels bombings, Westminster, Europe, United Kingdom, Brussels, Belgium, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      nothing changed. Walking in Brussels still is like doing a Russian roulette. Anything can happen anytime. The city is filled with muslim population, which makes it impossible to prevent or recognize the terrorists among the normal people.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    You made it a question
    You Made It a Question
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok