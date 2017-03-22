One Year Anniversary: 2016 Terrorist Attacks in Brussels

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two explosions ripped through the international airport in Brussels at 8 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) on March 22, 2016. Another explosion rocked the Brussels metro Maalbeek station around half an hour later. The subway bomb detonated inside the train’s second carriage after the first carriage had entered the tunnel.

A total of 32 people were killed and over 300 wounded. The Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Brussels Airport was closed after the attacks, with all flights canceled. Brussels-bound flights were rerouted elsewhere. Railway traffic to the airport was also suspended, while the Brussels metro shut down for over 20 hours after the Maalbeek explosion. Belgian authorities declared the fourth and highest terrorist alert level in the wake of the bombings.

Combined military and police units patrolled public areas in Brussels, including railway stations and the city metro.

A three-day period of mourning was declared in the country.

Suicide bombers Ibrahim El Bakraoui and Najim Laachraoui attacked the airport, while Khalid El Bakraoui, the younger brother of Ibrahim El Bakraoui, was responsible for the metro station bombing. Mohamed Abrini, an accomplice, decided against carrying out an attack and was arrested on April 8, 2016.

An arrest warrant for Abrini was issued long before the terrorist attacks in Brussels. Security camera footage showed him at a gas station on a road leading to Paris two days before the November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks in the French capital. He was driving a car with Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the Paris terrorist attacks.

Abrini admitted that he was the third suicide bomber at the Brussels airport, the "man in a hat" who left luggage filled with explosives at the scene of explosions and ran off. According to Abrini, he threw his light-colored jacket, shown in security camera footage, into a garbage can, and sold the hat. Abrini was charged with terrorism.

In March 2017, media reported that Brussels police had found a recording of a conversation between the suicide bombers who blew themselves up at the airport. The conversation implied that they wanted to target passenger flights bound for Russia, the United States and Israel.

According to investigators, a native of Syria's Aleppo, who had arrived in Europe under the name of Ahmad Alkhald, helped manufacture explosives for the terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels. In particular, he had helped Najim Laachraoui make explosive belts. An international arrest warrant was issued for Alkhald, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The Belgian Ministry of Economic Affairs estimates that the March 22, 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels cost the country’s economy about 935.2 million euros in the first quarter of 2016, or about 0.1 percent of the national GDP. The incomes of companies in Brussels fell by 122.5 million euros in the same period. The hotel, restaurant and tourist industries, as well as the entertainment sector, were the hardest hit.

The Brussels airport is estimated to have sustained financial losses worth up to 90 million euros ($97 million) prior to insurance company assessments.

On February 24, 2017, the Belgian government approved a bill stipulating benefits for Belgian citizens seriously wounded during terrorist attacks in the country and abroad. They will be reimbursed for medical expenses and will receive pensions depending on the extent of their disability. Those unable to lead a normal life will receive over 20,000 euros annually. The system will, however, not cover any foreigners injured as a result of the attacks.