Register
12:15 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A Belgian flag reading Brussels my beauty, I am Brussels flutters as people gather at the makeshift memorial outside the stock exchange in Brussels on March 27, 2016 an area which has become an unofficial shrine to victims of the March 22, terror attacks.

    One Year Anniversary: 2016 Terrorist Attacks in Brussels

    © AFP 2017/ Patrik Stollarz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Brussels Terrorist Attacks (244)
    0 3810

    Wednesday marks the first anniversary of the terror attacks in the Belgian capital of Brussels that killed 32 people.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two explosions ripped through the international airport in Brussels at 8 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) on March 22, 2016. Another explosion rocked the Brussels metro Maalbeek station around half an hour later. The subway bomb detonated inside the train’s second carriage after the first carriage had entered the tunnel.

    Police officers stand next to the wanted notice of terrorist Salah Abdeslam (L) and Mohamed Abrini on December 3, 2015 at the Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, outside Paris.
    © AFP 2017/ Kenzo Tribouillard
    France Charges Brussels Bombing Suspect Over Paris Terror Attacks
    A total of 32 people were killed and over 300 wounded. The Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

    The Brussels Airport was closed after the attacks, with all flights canceled. Brussels-bound flights were rerouted elsewhere. Railway traffic to the airport was also suspended, while the Brussels metro shut down for over 20 hours after the Maalbeek explosion. Belgian authorities declared the fourth and highest terrorist alert level in the wake of the bombings.

    Combined military and police units patrolled public areas in Brussels, including railway stations and the city metro.

    A three-day period of mourning was declared in the country.

    Suicide bombers Ibrahim El Bakraoui and Najim Laachraoui attacked the airport, while Khalid El Bakraoui, the younger brother of Ibrahim El Bakraoui, was responsible for the metro station bombing. Mohamed Abrini, an accomplice, decided against carrying out an attack and was arrested on April 8, 2016.

    Belgian police officers patrol on a platform at the Thalys high-speed train terminal at Midi/Zuid railway station in Brussels, Belgium, January 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Daesh Affiliate May Plot Terror Attack in Belgium
    An arrest warrant for Abrini was issued long before the terrorist attacks in Brussels. Security camera footage showed him at a gas station on a road leading to Paris two days before the November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks in the French capital. He was driving a car with Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the Paris terrorist attacks.

    Abrini admitted that he was the third suicide bomber at the Brussels airport, the "man in a hat" who left luggage filled with explosives at the scene of explosions and ran off. According to Abrini, he threw his light-colored jacket, shown in security camera footage, into a garbage can, and sold the hat. Abrini was charged with terrorism.

    In March 2017, media reported that Brussels police had found a recording of a conversation between the suicide bombers who blew themselves up at the airport. The conversation implied that they wanted to target passenger flights bound for Russia, the United States and Israel.

    According to investigators, a native of Syria's Aleppo, who had arrived in Europe under the name of Ahmad Alkhald, helped manufacture explosives for the terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels. In particular, he had helped Najim Laachraoui make explosive belts. An international arrest warrant was issued for Alkhald, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

    Police investigate the scene where a man stabbed two police officers, in the Schaerbeek neighborhood in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Olivier Matthys
    Belgian Prosecutors Say Attack on Police in Brussels Could Have Terrorist Nature
    The Belgian Ministry of Economic Affairs estimates that the March 22, 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels cost the country’s economy about 935.2 million euros in the first quarter of 2016, or about 0.1 percent of the national GDP. The incomes of companies in Brussels fell by 122.5 million euros in the same period. The hotel, restaurant and tourist industries, as well as the entertainment sector, were the hardest hit.

    The Brussels airport is estimated to have sustained financial losses worth up to 90 million euros ($97 million) prior to insurance company assessments.

    On February 24, 2017, the Belgian government approved a bill stipulating benefits for Belgian citizens seriously wounded during terrorist attacks in the country and abroad. They will be reimbursed for medical expenses and will receive pensions depending on the extent of their disability. Those unable to lead a normal life will receive over 20,000 euros annually. The system will, however, not cover any foreigners injured as a result of the attacks.

    Topic:
    Brussels Terrorist Attacks (244)

    Related:

    Brussels' Molenbeek District Home to 51 NGOs With Potential Terror Links
    France Charges Brussels Bombing Suspect Over Paris Terror Attacks
    Police Release 3 People Detained During Anti-Terror Raid in Brussels’ Molenbeek
    Brussels, Paris Terror Attacks Victims’ Families File Suit Against Twitter
    Tags:
    terror plot, anniversary, terror attacks, Airport, Daesh, Belgium, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok