Macron Suggests Special Prisons for Fighters Returning From Syria, Iraq

MOSCOW, February 24 (Sputnik) — Police anti-terror chief Loic Garnier said in January there were estimated 700 French nationals fighting alongside Daesh in the Middle East. This makes France the top EU country of origin for some 3,000 Europeans in Daesh ranks, he said.

"The French who fought for the Islamic State [Daesh] must all be tried and jailed," Macron told BFMTV.

Macron, an independent presidential frontrunner, stressed jihadists should not be locked up together with other prisoners and suggested using vacant detention centers to hold them.

"I’d decide whether to incarcerate them in specially-created penitentiary centers or use available vacant facilities," Macron said during the Bourdin 2017 show.

A fresh Ifop survey has tipped Macron to win the presidential runoff against National Front party leader Marine Le Pen if they both make it to the second round.