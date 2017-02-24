Macron Suggests Special Prisons for Fighters Returning From Syria, Iraq

"The French who fought for the Islamic State [Daesh] must all be tried and jailed," Macron told BFMTV.
Macron, an independent presidential frontrunner, stressed jihadists should not be locked up together with other prisoners and suggested using vacant detention centers to hold them.
"I’d decide whether to incarcerate them in specially-created penitentiary centers or use available vacant facilities," Macron said during the Bourdin 2017 show.
A fresh Ifop survey has tipped Macron to win the presidential runoff against National Front party leader Marine Le Pen if they both make it to the second round.
