Belgium Police Prevent Terrorist Attack in Antwerp

Belgian police on Thursday discovered a car containing arms and illegal material in the city of Antwerp and cordoned off a parking area where the car was stopped, local media reported.

The car, registered in France, seemed to have been chased down after it tried to run a red light, according to La Libre news outlet.

Bart De Wever, the city's mayor, is reportedly expected to hold a press conference where he will announce that an attack has been thwarted.

According to media reports, the car was trying to hit pedestrians.

Demining teams have reportedly been summoned to the parking.

Just a day before, a man drove at people with a car in London and then tried to enter the Parliament building armed with a knife, before being shot down by the police.