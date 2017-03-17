'Playing Refugee Roulette': EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Verges on Collapse

Register
    The 2016 refugee agreement between the European Union and Turkey, which the EU alleges has helped avert a migration crisis, is teetering on the brink - several damning reports on the damaging humanitarian impact of the deal have added further fuel to the growing inferno engulfing diplomatic relations between Ankara and Brussels.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Why Erdogan is Likely to Put His Threat Into Action and Rip Refugee Deal Up
    The deal was inked in March 2016, and obliged Turkey to stop the passage of undocumented migrants arriving in the EU through its territory, in exchange for the EU accommodating Syrian refugees in Turkey, on a one-for-one basis. In return, the EU pledged to introduce a visa-free regime and provide financial aid to Turkey.

    The deal is steadily unraveling as it nears its first anniversary. Travel bans imposed on Turkish politicians by Austria, Germany and the Netherlands in the lead up to the country's April 16 constitutional reform referendum, which has seen a plane carrying Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu prevented from landing at a Dutch airport, have provoked angry condemnations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration.

    In addition to well-publicized "Nazi" jibes, ministers have repeatedly threatened to scuttle the refugee deal — Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu went as far as threatening to flood Europe with refugees.

    "I'm telling you, Europe, if you want we'll send the 15,000 refugees to you we don't send each month and blow your mind. Do you have that courage?" Soylu said.

    The public war of words between Ankara and Brussels has been primarily onesided, however, with responses from EU member states, leaders thoroughly subdued — this reticence is perhaps unsurprising, given the EU has consistently claimed the deal is a great success, which has helped avert a major crisis. It is committed to preserving it at all costs as a result.

    Nonetheless, the end of the deal may be welcomed by its targets, as two separate reports have suggested migrants trapped by the deal are subjected to inhumane and potentially illegal treatment. First, on March 13, aid agency Doctors Without Borders issued an appraisal of the deal accusing the EU of falsely suggesting the arrangement with Turkey is a success.

    "EU officials fail to mention the devastating consequences of this strategy on the lives and health of the thousands of refugees trapped on Greek islands and in the Balkans. Leaders must radically change their approach to migration and ensure a swift end to the unnecessary suffering. The sharp decrease in people reaching European shores since implementation hides a much darker reality — those who wish to seek safety and protection have no choice but to stay where they are, exposed to danger, or risk their lives trying to reach Europe via alternative routes," the group said.

    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Christof Stache
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    On March 17, a joint-report issued by the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and Oxfam said the deal "is playing roulette" with some of the world's most vulnerable citizens them to live in degrading conditions, and barring them from exercising their right to a fair asylum process.

    "The right of refugees to have their individual asylum claims examined is crucial to protect people against being returned to a place where they may be at risk. However the primary focus [of the deal] is on whether people can be returned, without assessing individual cases. People fleeing Syria, for instance, need to go through an 'admissibility' procedure, which does not assess the individual reasons why people were forced to flee," the report said.

    Moreover, asylum seekers held on Greek islands are sheltered in tents, even during freezing weather, and continue to be exposed to risks to their health and wellbeing daily, with many having limited access to basic services such as medical and psychological support to help overcome trauma.

    A woman sits with her child after migrants and refugees tried to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    A woman sits with her child after migrants and refugees tried to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016.

    Despite evidence the approach enshrined by the deal has encouraged other European countries to question their responsibility to offer protection to refugees, the EU is currently seeking similar agreements with other countries, such as Libya.

    The trio of organizations behind the report urge that under no circumstances should the deal be replicated with other countries.

    EU in crisis, diplomatic spat, migrant crisis, threats, human rights, refugees, EU-Turkey migrant deal, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Europe, Turkey, Brussels
      Mikhas
      The facts so far:

      Rapefugees and migrants in Turkey has been radicalised and wahhabized by Saudi Barbarian clerics throughout.

      Turkey has been smuggling weapons to troubled Muslim hotspots in the EU for at least 15 years. (even these radicalised by Saudi Barbarian clerics)

      Turkey threatened the EU with jihad the past week.

      See the pattern? Not that neo-liberal EU (like Turkey and Saudi Barbaria) didn't want a "clash of civilizations" by importing millions of migrants, they did but they wanted it for other reasons and thought they could manage it. Apparently they are wrong.
    • Reply
      Mythbusterin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas, I have been seeing your hatred against Turks in this comment section for a while ...

      But now you also started to lie .. So now it is hatred and lie...

      none of these facts are not really facts.. If you prove any of what you just written I will 'apologie'...

      There you go
