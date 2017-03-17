Turkish Interior Minister Threatens to Send 15,000 Migrants to EU Monthly

Earlier in March, authorities in several German cities banned Turkish officials’ campaign rallies ahead of a vote on the constitutional reform bolstering the president's powers in Turkey, while the Dutch authorities refused landing for Turkey's foreign minister, who was to meet with Turkish expats in the Netherlands. The relations between the states significantly worsened, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comparing German and Dutch authorities' behavior to Nazism.
"We have a readmission deal. I’m telling you, Europe, do you have that courage? If you want, we’ll send the 15,000 refugees to you that we don’t send each month and blow your mind. You have to keep in mind that you can’t design a game in this region in spite of Turkey," Soylu said late Thursday, according to the Hurriyet Daily newspaper.
Ankara and Brussels agreed on a deal in March 2016, under which Turkey pledged to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in the European Union through its territory in exchange for Syrian refugees accommodated in Turkey, on a one-for-one basis. In return, the bloc pledged to accelerate the Turkish EU accession bid and introduce a visa-free regime, as well as provide financial aid to Turkey to cover the costs of migrant reception.
The referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey is slated for April 16.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Turkey ended without notification, the FREE TRADE with Russia. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 12 x 15k = Oh look exactly what Merkel and Erdogan agreed on in private without telling the rest of the EU.
cast235
Russia MUST respond equally and add 130% duties to EVERYTHING from Turkey,.
Right NOW...
Then Open and GUARD SYRIAN cities taken by gov, to start retaking ex refugees.
Is time to END the abuses of Syrians abroad. E.U let them FREEZE in inhumane deplorable conditions.
Then abused them at will. Russia DID NOT SLAPPED STIFF sanctions against E.U.
They LOVE to get into other countries affairs. get back into theirs.
Belarus got sanctions over something that have NOTHING to do with E.U. This was GORBACHEV SUPER STUPIDITY!!
Russia should attempt and create OWN HR organization inside Russia , with Russian laws. And DITCH and DENOUNCE E.U human rights court. That is meddling on cases that have NOTHING to do with human rights.
Getting over investments in Russia.
Investments UNLESS guaranteed by the state, are NOT gov responsibility EVER.
This will open a new chapter in Russia. Who wants a union on a big DUMB state, that relies on E.U.. Of all pl;aces, The same people that destroyed the Soviet Union, and stole Russian lands.
Sam Handwich