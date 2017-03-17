Register
15:28 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    File photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Syrian refugees burst into Turkey after breaking the border fence and crossing from Syria cross into Turkey

    Turkish Interior Minister Threatens to Send 15,000 Migrants to EU Monthly

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    318413

    Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that Ankara has an opportunity to send 15,000 refugees to Europe each month amid an ongoing diplomatic row between Turkey and the Netherlands and Germany.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    © AP Photo/
    Europe-Turkey Relations Worsen Amid Calls for EU Membership Deal Freeze
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu threatened to send 15,000 refugees to Europe each month amid an ongoing diplomatic row between Ankara and Amsterdam and Berlin, adding that Germany and the Netherlands were trying to play games against Turkey.

    Earlier in March, authorities in several German cities banned Turkish officials’ campaign rallies ahead of a vote on the constitutional reform bolstering the president's powers in Turkey, while the Dutch authorities refused landing for Turkey's foreign minister, who was to meet with Turkish expats in the Netherlands. The relations between the states significantly worsened, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comparing German and Dutch authorities' behavior to Nazism.

    "We have a readmission deal. I’m telling you, Europe, do you have that courage? If you want, we’ll send the 15,000 refugees to you that we don’t send each month and blow your mind. You have to keep in mind that you can’t design a game in this region in spite of Turkey," Soylu said late Thursday, according to the Hurriyet Daily newspaper.

    A campaign banner for the upcoming referendum with the picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen on Taksim square in central Istanbul, Turkey March 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Tensions Between EU, Turkey Chance for Ankara to 'Escape From EU Embrace'
    He said that other countries were trying to prevent Turkey from "becoming strong in the future" by interfering in its internal affairs and not approving its membership of the European Union.

    Ankara and Brussels agreed on a deal in March 2016, under which Turkey pledged to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in the European Union through its territory in exchange for Syrian refugees accommodated in Turkey, on a one-for-one basis. In return, the bloc pledged to accelerate the Turkish EU accession bid and introduce a visa-free regime, as well as provide financial aid to Turkey to cover the costs of migrant reception.

    The referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey is slated for April 16.

    Related:

    Europe-Turkey Relations Worsen Amid Calls for EU Membership Deal Freeze
    Tensions Between EU, Turkey Chance for Ankara to 'Escape From EU Embrace'
    Austrian Foreign Minister Urges to End EU Entry Talks With Turkey
    Over 60% of Germans Support End of Turkey-EU Accession Talks - Poll
    Tags:
    refugees, European Union, Suleyman Soylu, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Turkey ended without notification, the FREE TRADE with Russia.
      Russia MUST respond equally and add 130% duties to EVERYTHING from Turkey,.
      Right NOW...
      Then Open and GUARD SYRIAN cities taken by gov, to start retaking ex refugees.

      Is time to END the abuses of Syrians abroad. E.U let them FREEZE in inhumane deplorable conditions.
      Then abused them at will. Russia DID NOT SLAPPED STIFF sanctions against E.U.
      They LOVE to get into other countries affairs. get back into theirs.
      Belarus got sanctions over something that have NOTHING to do with E.U. This was GORBACHEV SUPER STUPIDITY!!
      Russia should attempt and create OWN HR organization inside Russia , with Russian laws. And DITCH and DENOUNCE E.U human rights court. That is meddling on cases that have NOTHING to do with human rights.
      Getting over investments in Russia.
      Investments UNLESS guaranteed by the state, are NOT gov responsibility EVER.

      This will open a new chapter in Russia. Who wants a union on a big DUMB state, that relies on E.U.. Of all pl;aces, The same people that destroyed the Soviet Union, and stole Russian lands.
    • Reply
      Sam Handwich
      12 x 15k = Oh look exactly what Merkel and Erdogan agreed on in private without telling the rest of the EU.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok