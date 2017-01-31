Register
19:40 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US-EU relations

    Despite Strong Rhetoric, Europe Remains Divided Over Trump's Immigration Ban

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    24821

    European political figures have failed to show a united front against US President Donald Trump's decision to restrict immigration from certain Muslim-majority countries, with some senior officials failing to condemn, and others even supporting the highly controversial order.

    Trump's executive order restricting citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US initially triggered strong protest among some European leaders, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying the plans went against her "interpretation of the basic tenets of international refugee support and cooperation."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a news conference in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, one day after a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    "The necessary and decisive fight against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain belief — in this case people of Muslim belief or people from a certain country," Merkel said.
    ​French President Francois Hollande said the EU needed to show a united front and be "firm" with the US president, while chief Brexit negotiator and Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt said Trump and his ideas were a threat to the EU.

    ALDE President Guy Verhofstadt
    © Flickr/ ALDE Communication
    "We have a third front, for the moment, undermining the European Union, and it is Donald Trump," Verhofstadt said in a speech at an event hosted by UK think tank Chatham House.

    'Matter for the Government of the United States'

    However for all the rhetoric and strong response to Trump's so-called "Muslim ban," many European leaders remained weary of criticizing the US president's executive order.

    After initially dodging questions on the matter, British Prime Minister Theresa May simply said: "We do not agree with this kind of approach," before noting that the travel ban "is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government."

    ​In a sense of self-reflection, Italian Foreign Minister, Angelino Alfano, said the EU was in no position to judge Trump's immigration policies, citing the bloc's poor handling of the migration crisis.

    In this Friday, Oct. 31, 2014 file photo, Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano meets journalists during a press conference to present the EU 'Tritone' migrants rescue mission, in Rome's Palazzo Chigi government office
    © AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia, file
    Europe "is not in a good position to give opinions about the choices of others. Or is it that we want to forget that we too erect walls in Europe," Alfano told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

    "No one should be surprised by Trump's actions since he had spoken about such things in the election campaign and, on the basis of what he said, he won. He is not doing anything other than implementing his promises," Alfano said.

    Horst Seehofer, leader of the German Christian Social Union and Premier of Bavaria, echoed the sentiment about Trump's quick action on the matter:

    Bavarian State Governor and Chairman of German Christian Social Union party, CSU, Horst Seehofer, gestures during his speech at a party convention of the German Christian Social Union, CSU, in Munich, Germany, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    "He is consistently implementing his election promises point by point. In Germany, we would first set up a working group, then a test group and then a further implementation group."

    Europe Divided: 'Trump Showing How It's Done'

    While some senior European officials failed to condemn Trump's executive order, other fringe political figures highlighted the European divide on the matter by openly supporting the president's plans.

    Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's right-wing Northern League, took to Twitter to call for a similar response to Europe's migration crisis, saying:

    "An invasion is under way, it needs to be blocked."

    ​This support was also backed by Germany's Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) party.

    Alexander Gauland
    © Flickr/ Metropolico.org
    "Trump is doing it right, he is showing how it"s done. An absolute but temporary entry ban for citizens of six Islam-dominated countries with a terrorism problem follows a reasonable logic," said AfD deputy leader Alexander Gauland.

    Related:

    Trump Immigration Order Worst Decision Since Iraq Invasion - Senator
    Trump's Order on Immigration Aims to Show 'His Voters He's a Man They Can Trust'
    May Should Postpone Trump's UK Visit Over US Entry Ban - Labour Party Leader
    Merkel: Struggle Against Terrorism Cannot Justify Trump's Blanket Entry Ban
    Tags:
    executive order, Muslims, terrorism, islam, immigration, European Union, Angela Merkel, Angelino Alfano, Donald Trump, Francois Hollande, Theresa May, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok