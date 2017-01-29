Register
19:07 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017

    May Should Postpone Trump's UK Visit Over US Entry Ban - Labour Party Leader

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Europe
    Get short URL
    18003

    US President Donald Trump does not deserve to be welcomed in the United Kingdom because of his anti-immigration and anti-refugee policy, Jeremy Corbyn said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May should properly respond to the recent order of US President Donald Trump, aimed at decreasing the flow of migrants into the United States, by condemning it and postponing Trump's UK visit, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK Labour Party, said Sunday.

    "Theresa May would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit and condemn Trump’s actions in the clearest terms. That’s what Britain expects and deserves," Corbyn said in statement.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    As Protests Rage, Trump Says Travel Bans 'Working Out Very Nicely'
    Trump does not deserve to be welcomed in the United Kingdom because of his anti-immigration and anti-refugee policy, as well as for his lack of support for the women’s rights, the Labour party leader added.

    Earlier on Sunday, May expressed disagreement with the US migration policy, saying that she would respond if the rights of Britons affected by the ban.

    On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

    Related:

    Trudeau Says US Side Confirmed Canadians Not to Be Affected by Trump's Entry Ban
    DHS Promises to Follow Trump's Entry Ban for Muslim-Majority Countries
    Trump's Entry Ban for Muslim-Majority Countries 'Shameful, Cruel' - London Mayor
    UN's Egeland Destroys 'Small' Trump, Praises 'Great' Trudeau Amid US Entry Ban
    Merkel: Struggle Against Terrorism Cannot Justify Trump's Blanket Entry Ban
    Tags:
    British Labour Party, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, Britain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      "Why?" We never offered our opinion as to the Scottish Referendum, the Irish vote on BREXIT, or the BREXIT itself. The point is, you mind your business and we will mind ours. And we don't care either, that London is now made up of 60% foreigners, but it will not happen here.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok