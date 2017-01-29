May Should Postpone Trump's UK Visit Over US Entry Ban - Labour Party Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May should properly respond to the recent order of US President Donald Trump, aimed at decreasing the flow of migrants into the United States, by condemning it and postponing Trump's UK visit, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK Labour Party, said Sunday.

"Theresa May would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit and condemn Trump’s actions in the clearest terms. That’s what Britain expects and deserves," Corbyn said in statement.

Trump does not deserve to be welcomed in the United Kingdom because of his anti-immigration and anti-refugee policy, as well as for his lack of support for the women’s rights, the Labour party leader added.

Earlier on Sunday, May expressed disagreement with the US migration policy, saying that she would respond if the rights of Britons affected by the ban.

On behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, UK PM @theresa_may invited @potus for a state visit — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) 27 января 2017 г.

On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.