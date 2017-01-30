Register
30 January 2017
    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008

    Trump's Decision to Build Wall is Alarming Signal for EU - Austrian President

    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen criticized Donald Trump's decision to build a wall on the Mexico border and impose a travel ban on citizens of certain countries.

    VIENNA (Sputnik) – The decision of US President Donald Trump to build a wall on the US-Mexican border is a disturbing signal for the European Union that should reconsider its migration policy, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said in an interview with Der Standard newspaper.

    "I am deeply concerned [over Trump’s decision to build the wall]. The question is what we, the Europeans, can do? That must be, like it or not, an alarming signal for the European Union. What do we as the Europeans want, do we want to conduct such policy? Are the EU member states ready to acknowledge that nationalism is a deadlock?" Van der Bellen said on Sunday.

    Hungarian soldiers work on a fence that is being built at the border with Croatia, near the village of Beremend, Hungary, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Europe Cannot Criticize Trump's Migration Policy as EU Builds Own Walls - Rome
    The Austrian president also criticized Trump’s decision to impose travel ban on citizens of seven states calling it discriminating and "dilettante."

    On January 25, Trump issued an executive order to start the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border. On January 27, the US president signed an order suspending the entry for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. The decisions caused mass outcry in the targeted countries as well as in the European Union.

    Tags:
    border wall, Donald Trump, Alexander Van der Bellen, Mexico, Austria, United States
