Trump's Decision to Build Wall is Alarming Signal for EU - Austrian President

VIENNA (Sputnik) – The decision of US President Donald Trump to build a wall on the US-Mexican border is a disturbing signal for the European Union that should reconsider its migration policy, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said in an interview with Der Standard newspaper.

"I am deeply concerned [over Trump’s decision to build the wall]. The question is what we, the Europeans, can do? That must be, like it or not, an alarming signal for the European Union. What do we as the Europeans want, do we want to conduct such policy? Are the EU member states ready to acknowledge that nationalism is a deadlock?" Van der Bellen said on Sunday.

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Europe Cannot Criticize Trump's Migration Policy as EU Builds Own Walls - Rome

The Austrian president also criticized Trump’s decision to impose travel ban on citizens of seven states calling it discriminating and "dilettante."

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order to start the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border. On January 27, the US president signed an order suspending the entry for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. The decisions caused mass outcry in the targeted countries as well as in the European Union.