Register
22:37 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US Agent Indicted for Killing Mexican Teen Across the Border

    President Trump Signs Executive Order to Build Border Wall

    © Flickr/ Aengus Anderson
    US
    Get short URL
    5980133

    President Donald Trump has ordered the construction of a wall along the southern border of the United States on Wednesday. The order was part of a series of actions aimed at stopping illegal immigration and cracking down on the number of refugees resettling in the nation.

    The executive order was signed by Trump during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security.

    "Building this barrier is more than just a campaign promise. It's a common sense first step to really securing our porous border," said White House spokesman Sean Spicer. "This will stem the flow of drugs, crime, illegal immigration into the United States."

    Chants of “build the wall” became a rally cry among Trump supporters during his campaign. On Tuesday, Twitter exploded with both outrage from the left and excitement from the right, after he tweeted, “big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

    In an interview with ABC airing Wednesday night, Trump said that construction of the wall will begin "as soon as we can. A soon as we can physically do it." He added that it could be in just months.”

    Trump also told the network that the US "will be reimbursed at a later date" by Mexico.

    "I'm just telling you there will be a payment,” Trump said.

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reiterated this statement during a press briefing on Wednesday.

    Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto is expected to arrive in Washington to meet with Trump at the end of this month. Trump has asserted that immigration will be a focus of the meeting.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Mexico Vows to Stop Negotiations With US Unless Trump Gives Up on Border Wall

    Trump was also expected to suspend immigration from seven nations known to be hot spots for terrorism on Wednesday, including Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

    During his campaign, Trump had originally vowed a full ban on Muslim immigrants, but later corrected himself to say it would be focused on regions with high terrorist activity.

    “To think that Trump’s first 100 days are going to be marked by this very shameful shutting of our doors to everybody who is seeking refuge in this country is very concerning,” Marielena Hincapié, the executive director of the National Immigration Law Center told the New York Times. “Everything points to this being simply a backdoor Muslim ban.”

    Other national security issues expected to be addressed in the coming days include reviewing whether to resume “black site” detention programs, and declaring the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

    Additionally, Spicer said during Wednesday's press briefing that the orders will strip federal grant money from so-called sanctuary cities and end the "catch and release" policy of previous administrations.

    Related:

    Trump: Moves on National Security, Wall on US-Mexico Border Coming on Wednesday
    Mexico Plans to Mirror US Import Taxes Promised by Trump
    Trump to Meet Mexico, Canada Leaders Within Next 30 Days to Discuss NAFTA
    Trump to Meet UK's May Next Week, Mexico's Nieto on January 31
    Trump Threatens General Motors With Border Tax Over Car Production in Mexico
    Tags:
    Border Wall, National Security, Immigration, Enrique Peña Nieto, Sean Spicer, Donald Trump, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      Most countries have border control, can't see why the USA shouldn't a
      Southern Border Wall, the Mexican border has more holes in it than Swiss cheese.
      Great progress Trump.
    • Reply
      Randall Lee Hilburn
      The American taxpayers are in the process of getting ripped off by this Trump boondoggle. He claims the money to pay for the wall will be replaced by the money collected from the tariff he will impose on goods from Mexico. But when he imposes them the Mexicans will not be able to sale enough here to pay for the wall because they won't be competitive in the market. So the American taxpayers who initially financed the wall will be out the money. It will be interesting to see what Trumps connections are with the firms who will build the wall and who will be the primary beneficiaries of the walls construction.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok