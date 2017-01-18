Register
21:09 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Then Prime Minister of Great Britain David Cameron arrives at the Warsaw Stadium entrance for the second day of NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland on July 9, 2016.

    'Blair Is a Better Candidate for NATO' Than 'Arrogant' Cameron - Security Expert

    © AFP 2016/ Wojtek Radwanski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111012

    The guns are well and truly out for the former UK Prime Minister David Cameron who hopes to become the next NATO Secretary General. However, some of Cameron's harshest critics have said his application to NATO should be immediately rejected due to the chaos and confusion in Libya he had a hand in causing.

    A protester wearing a former British Prime Minister Tony Blair mask, right, and another dressed as a judge pose for the media on a stage outside the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London, shortly before the publication of the Chilcot report into the Iraq war, Wednesday, July 6, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Chilcot Report: 'Blair Suffered Irreparable Harm to His Already Tarnished Reputation'
    The Conservative chairman of the UK Defense Select Committee, Julian Lewis, said people should ignore the former PM's "charm and ability' and look at his past history of talents that do not include making sound strategic decisions.

    The Tory backbencher, Lewis, said that Cameron's disposal of the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi lacked a coherent strategy. 

    It appears that Lewis is not the only person to share these views.

    Professor Anthony Glees, director of the Center for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS) at the University of Buckingham, said that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, the man who chose to go ahead with the invasion of Iraq based on a false pretext, would be a better candidate for the role than David Cameron.

    ​"Cameron is entirely unsuited to be Secretary General of NATO, but not because of the intervention in Libya… He is unsuited because, as the EU referendum showed, he is lazy. He works like an Oxford student, i.e. doesn't work systematically and then stays up all night to produce his essay the next day," Professor Glees told Sputnik.

    Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a photograph during a family holiday in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote March 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Former Britain"s Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a photograph during a family holiday in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote March 25, 2016.

    ​"He seems to have no sense of the importance of detail and above all, is not a listener. The Secretary General has to have a deep and clear understanding of the importance of NATO and be able to listen and learn. Arrogance which is Cameron's hallmark is opposite of listening and learning," Professor Glees added.

    However there are some who have a little more faith in David Cameron.

    Dr. David Lowe, who is the principle lecturer at Liverpool John Moore's University said that the former PM could prove quite useful to NATO and that the lessons of the past have been learnt and will not be repeated.

    "He is suitable and would be a good candidate, he has been a PM and he has foreign policy expertise he has learned from the lessons of the past and he also has expertise on an international platform," Dr. Lowe said. 

    UK PM David Cameron (right) and former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen
    © Flickr/ Number 10
    Former UK PM David Cameron (right) and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen

    However, according to Professor Glees, with any senior international role, the key talent needed is the ability to make decisions based on sound reasoning. This was a quality that appeared to be lacking from Mr. Cameron when he decided to allow the UK an EU referendum vote.

    "Cameron thinks politics is about managing conflicting views and juggling them with trite soundbites so that he comes out on top. That leads to a lack of clarity and if you're Secretary General of NATO, not being clear, and not getting beyond soundbites could be fatal for the world," Professor Glees told Sputnik.

    Professor Glees also thinks that Hillary Clinton and Norbert Roettgen would be good candidates for the prestigious post which is offering a tax-free salary of over US$300,000.

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

    For Dr. Lowe however, the key prerequisite for this role is that the individual has to have sound political judgement and is confident in making decisions. 

    It appears that Cameron's application to NATO will not come without opposition.

    Related:

    Britain's Cameron Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons... in Some Circumstances
    Oppose NATO's Build-Up on Russia's Borders? You Must be a 'Collaborator'!
    Tony Blair 'Forever Linked' to Disaster of Iraq - Stop The War
    David Cameron's Role in Destroying Libya Compares With Blair's in Iraq
    Tags:
    Libyan crisis, Brexit, government, military, candidates, 2011 Libya military intervention, NATO, Norbert Roettgen, Hillary Clinton, Tony Blair, David Cameron, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cpascal1
      If Blair, Cameron, and Hildebeast are the best candidates to run Nato, it only adds on to the long list of reasons why Nato should be dissolved. Cameron should stick to being Honey G.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok