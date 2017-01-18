'Blair Is a Better Candidate for NATO' Than 'Arrogant' Cameron - Security Expert

The Conservative chairman of the UK Defense Select Committee, Julian Lewis, said people should ignore the former PM's "charm and ability' and look at his past history of talents that do not include making sound strategic decisions.

The Tory backbencher, Lewis, said that Cameron's disposal of the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi lacked a coherent strategy.

It appears that Lewis is not the only person to share these views.

Professor Anthony Glees, director of the Center for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS) at the University of Buckingham, said that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, the man who chose to go ahead with the invasion of Iraq based on a false pretext, would be a better candidate for the role than David Cameron.

​"Cameron is entirely unsuited to be Secretary General of NATO, but not because of the intervention in Libya… He is unsuited because, as the EU referendum showed, he is lazy. He works like an Oxford student, i.e. doesn't work systematically and then stays up all night to produce his essay the next day," Professor Glees told Sputnik.

​"He seems to have no sense of the importance of detail and above all, is not a listener. The Secretary General has to have a deep and clear understanding of the importance of NATO and be able to listen and learn. Arrogance which is Cameron's hallmark is opposite of listening and learning," Professor Glees added.

However there are some who have a little more faith in David Cameron.

Dr. David Lowe, who is the principle lecturer at Liverpool John Moore's University said that the former PM could prove quite useful to NATO and that the lessons of the past have been learnt and will not be repeated.

"He is suitable and would be a good candidate, he has been a PM and he has foreign policy expertise he has learned from the lessons of the past and he also has expertise on an international platform," Dr. Lowe said.

However, according to Professor Glees, with any senior international role, the key talent needed is the ability to make decisions based on sound reasoning. This was a quality that appeared to be lacking from Mr. Cameron when he decided to allow the UK an EU referendum vote.

"Cameron thinks politics is about managing conflicting views and juggling them with trite soundbites so that he comes out on top. That leads to a lack of clarity and if you're Secretary General of NATO, not being clear, and not getting beyond soundbites could be fatal for the world," Professor Glees told Sputnik.

Professor Glees also thinks that Hillary Clinton and Norbert Roettgen would be good candidates for the prestigious post which is offering a tax-free salary of over US$300,000.

For Dr. Lowe however, the key prerequisite for this role is that the individual has to have sound political judgement and is confident in making decisions.

It appears that Cameron's application to NATO will not come without opposition.