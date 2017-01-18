Register
18:07 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Afghani refugee woman and mother of three poses with one of her children in their tent set up on a baseball field at a refugee camp in the Hellinikon Olympic Complex, in a southern Athens suburb, on January 11, 2017.

    'More Solidarity' Needed From EU Over Migrant Crisis in Greece - Avramopoulos

    © AFP 2016/ Louisa Gouliamaki
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2221

    The European Commissioner for Migrants and Home Affairs, Dimitris Avramopoulos, has called for more solidarity from the EU's member states to help Greece with the refugee crisis.

    A coherent policy is yet to be agreed among EU countries, with many still refusing to share the burden of Europe's refugee crisis.

    Migrants and refugees remain in "untenable" and "dire" conditions in refugee camps in Greece as the numbers at reception centers soar above capacity.

    ​However, Dimitris Avramopoulos has reiterated his calls for Europe to show more solidarity and help Greece deal with the refugee crisis on its shores.

    "Greece has already shown its humanity in dealing with the refugee crisis, a crisis that no EU member state is able or should be left to cope with alone," Mr. Avramopoulos said during his visit to the island of Lesbos.

    ​"We cannot give up now. The European humanitarian tradition must be maintained," Mr. Avramopoulos added.

    ​Commissioner Avramopoulos issued the statement during his visit to the island, using the opportunity to "call on all EU member states to continue stepping up the number of people they relocate from Greece and offer safe haven in their own countries."

    Macedonia migrants
    © REUTERS/ OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI
    EU Refugee Policies Place Asylum Seekers at Risk, Avoid Responsibility

    Brussels has been accused of being detached from reality in its handling of the refugee crisis and "outsourcing its dirty work" after striking a deal with Ankara to take back migrants from Greece while the EU resettles Syrian refugees from Turkey.

    Yet it's the people living on the Greek islands and the local authorities based there that have been left to deal with the immediate impact of the refugee crisis while the European Union relinquished more financial aid and assistance to the islands.

    ​However, it seems many of the islands are still waiting — or living with the legacy of a lack of support.

    Dimitris Avramopoulos reiterated his support for the islanders, "I know I can count on you. You will always be able to count on us. This will not be forever."

    "We will continue to stand side by side with you in working to decongest the islands, transferring the vulnerable people to the mainland, returning people who do not have a right to asylum and speeding up the processing of claims to return those people back to Turkey that can receive protection there," he added optimistically.

    He also called upon the EU's "moral duty" to respond "urgently, to the humanitarian situation."

    But it's clear this urgent response, remains long overdue.

    Related:

    Refugees, Migrants Stage Riots on Greek Chios Island, Set Camp on Fire
    Lesbos Municipality Informed Gov’t on Moria Refugee Camp Difficult Situation
    Child Refugees Caught Up in Prostitution, Drugs in Athens Amid EU Bureaucracy
    Tags:
    EU bureaucracy, Refugees, conditions, chaos, aid, migrants, European Commission, Dimitris Avramopoulos, Chios Island, Lesbos, EU, Turkey, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok