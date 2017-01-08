Register
22:41 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian refugees stand inside the Moria camp during the demostration against the deal between EU and Turkey, on March 24, 2016 in Lesbos.

    EU Returned 801 Syrian Migrants to Turkey in 2016, Accepted 2,672 for Settlement

    © AFP 2016/ Fabio Bucciarelli
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9602

    The EU took in 2,672 legal Syrian refugees from Turkey while returning 801 in 2016, an imbalance that remains despite the deal signed between the two in March that aimed to equalize the flow.

    More than 1,000 of the Syrian refugees the EU accepted were settled in Germany, German media report, citing an EU Commission document.

    Destruction in Al Soukari, the last liberated district in Eastern Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Mohamad Maruf
    CIA Chief 'Largely Responsible for Chaos' in Syria, Not Russia

    The terms of the March 2016 deal allow the EU to send back all "irregular migrants" coming to its shores from Turkey and calls for Turkey to try to stop the flow. However, for each Syrian whose asylum application in the EU is rejected and who is returned to Turkey, a vetted Syrian refugee will be accepted. 

    In exchange, the EU offered access for Turkish nationals to its Schengen passport-free zone by June, an acceleration of $3.3 billion in aid to Turkey to deal with its migrant load, and "re-energized" talks on Turkey's possible accession to the EU. (The visa-free regime has not yet materialized, and talks on Turkey's accession were suspended in November over human rights concerns.)

    At the time of the controversial deal, more than 150,000 migrants had arrived in the EU by sea, the vast majority coming via Turkey through the Greek islands, according to the International Organization for Migration. It was this channel the EU wanted Turkey's help in closing.

    Migration to the EU by sea fell by two-thirds in 2016 due to the Turkey deal, the EU's border agency, Frontex, reported, with migrants arriving via Greece dropping by 79%. This was attributed to tighter border controls by Turkey and the West Balkans, and the readmission of migrants to Turkey. However, migrants coming from North Africa via the Central Mediterranean route to Italy rose by nearly a fifth, reaching 181,000, the highest number ever recorded, ReliefWeb points out.

    Some 364,000 migrants arrived in the EU by sea last year,

    Germany, which took in nearly 1 million migrants in 2015, arrested far fewer human traffickers in 2016 than in the previous year: 906, as of the end of November, compared with 3,370 in 2015, Deutsche Welle reports, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

    Related:

    EU 'Needs Binding Agreement With Third Countries to Deport Migrants'
    Turkey 'Testing the Waters' by Hinting NATO Could Be Kicked Out of Incirlik
    Turkey Uses Incirlik Airbase as a 'Tool to Put Pressure' on Washington
    Tags:
    migrant, refugee, border, agreement, International Organization of Migration (IOM), Germany, EU, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok