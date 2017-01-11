Register
14:45 GMT +3
11 January 2017
    Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia January 9, 2017

    EU States Must Prevent Refugee Deaths in Europe's Cold Snap - Aid Group

    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    European governments and international organizations must do more to address the problem of refugees dying from freezing temperatures in poorly insulated accommodation and on the street, the Help Refugees emergency aid humanitarian organization said Wednesday.

    Independence square. Minsk, Belarus
    © Wikipedia/ Hanna Zelenko
    Migrants Use New Corridors to Arrive in EU Via Belarus, Lithuania - Border Guard
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) January's cold weather spell, which saw temperatures plunge to as low as —20 degrees Celsius across Europe (-4 Fahrenheit), has already caused several refugee deaths on the continent. Several hypothermia-related deaths have been reported in Bulgaria and Greece over the past week. Thousands of refugees, almost half of these children, have been left in unheated tents in southern Europe, with a shortage of blankets and warm dry clothes.

    "We are devastated to hear reports of people losing their lives and coming close to hypothermia due to what we view as avoidable exposure to the freezing conditions in South East Europe. We call on governments, large organizations and international agencies to reassess their bureaucratic procedures and spend money where it’s needed to prevent further loss of life," the aid organization's co-founder Josie Naughton was quoted as saying in the statement.

    Help Refugees also criticized Greek authorities for forcing grassroots aid organizations out of the huge Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, calling for an immediate rehousing of refugees exposed to continued cold weather.

    European states were also slammed by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, or MSF) earlier this week over failing to prepare migrant camps for the cold season.

    Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing crisis-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty. The majority of these cross the Mediterranean Sea and arrive in the European Union using southern EU nations to transit to wealthier north European countries.

