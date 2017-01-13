Register
19:49 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Flag of Republika Srpska (File)

    NATO Warnings Can't Deter Bosnian Serbs From Celebrating Republika Srpska Day

    © AFP 2016/ ELVIS BARUKCIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 18232

    NATO and the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina have aggravated tensions in Republika Srpska following the recent celebration of RS day there.

    Bosnian Serbs rally 29 March 2007 in Banja Luka to demand a referendum on the independence of their entity of Republika Srpska
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Republika Srpska - ‘The Pyramid of Western Politics is Tumbling Down’
    On January 9, the residents of Republika Srpska, one of two self-governing entities which constitute the Federation of Bosnia and Hercegovina, celebrated RS Day, a public holiday which commemorates the day it was founded in 1992.

    The January 9 holiday has been the subject of tension between RS and the federal authorities of Bosnia and Hercegovina, including several Constitutional Court cases. 

    Last year the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared the holiday unconstitutional after a legal challenge from the Bosniak member of the country's tripartite rotating presidency, Bakir Izetbegovic.

    The Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina consists of three members: one Bosniak and one Croat from the territory of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and one Serb from Republika Srpska.

    In September RS President Milorad Dodik challenged the authority of the Constitutional Court to strike down the legislation and held a referendum on the issue, in which 99.81 percent of voters in Republika Srpska supported an initiative to make the day a state holiday.

    High Representative Outrages Bosnian Serbs With WWII Croatia Comparison

    The day after this year's holiday, on January 10, the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Valentin Incko sought to remind Bosnian Serbs that their holiday remains unrecognized by the federal government. In doing so, he caused outrage in RS by comparing the celebration of January 9 with that of the genocidal World War Two Independent State of Croatia.

    "For the international community, the only entities which exist are those in the Dayton Agreement, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska, which gained their legitimacy November 21 1995 in Dayton," said Incko, whose job it is to oversee the Dayton Agreement.

    "If we are going to start celebrating holidays like January 9, then some people might start to celebrate, let's say, April 10, the day the Independent State of Croatia was established. I think that that doesn't occur to anybody, and it is necessary to look towards the future, not the past," Incko said.

    A group of mostly older Croatians, wearing Second World War Ustasha regime uniforms, parade in the Croatian Adriatic resort of Zadar, carrying a portrait of the late Ustasha leader, Ante Pavelic (R), 07 December 2004
    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    Croatian Serbs in Uproar After War Veterans Unveil Memorial to Fascism
    The Independent State of Croatia (NDH) was a puppet regime established by Germany and Italy in 1941 following the invasion and occupation of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia. According to varying estimates, between 83,000 and 700,000 Serbs, Roma and Jews were murdered under the fascist regime, which established several death camps including the infamous Jasenovac complex.

    Historian Cedomir Antic, who has written a book on the history of Republika Srpska, told Sputnik Srbija that the two dates are completely incomparable, and urged Incko to hold history in higher regard.

    "Does he really think, since RS is in a way under the guardianship of the EU which it wishes to join, that he is the guardian of a genocidal creation, as Hitler was the protector of NDH? What are all the implications which such irresponsible behavior can have? Unfortunately, he is an overpaid person who doesn't have the powers held by his predecessors. He is powerless, but as just as bad and malicious as Paddy Ashdown was," Antic said.

    "In several judgments, particularly in the judgment of General Perisic, the Hague Tribunal clearly stressed that the RS Army was not a criminal army. It was neither the SS nor Wehrmacht. In the 20 years since the end of the war, that day (January 9) has been celebrated. Now it has been abolished by a court whose mandate has expired. However, it is a serious problem when the High Representative, who claims to be neutral, says that. It never occurred to him to say that March 1, the day that is celebrated in the Bosniak parts of the Federation of Bosnia and Hercegovina, is unconstitutional," Antic said.

    The Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the other entity which constitutes Bosnia and Herzegovina, does not celebrate January 9. It celebrates March 1, 1992, the day when it declared independence from Yugoslavia, but this day is not celebrated in Republika Srpska.

    The historian said that Incko, who is an Austrian diplomat, should pay more attention to history rather than calling for others to forget the past.

    "Speaking of continuities, why doesn't Mr. Inzko talk about the continuity of his country? Austria was not a victim of the Third Reich. The Austrians, unfortunately, were a bastion of the Third Reich. They accounted for 7 percent of the population and 50 percent of the war criminals. They are a country which, thanks to successful diplomacy, has managed to convince the world that Beethoven was Austrian and Hitler German, and neither one nor the other is true. So Mr. Inzko should consider being a little more moderate. I believe that he is an antifascist and has good intentions, but, unfortunately, those good intentions are not visible from his work, "said Antic.

    NATO warns military not to participate in RS day celebrations

    Russian MIGs with Serbian pilots painted on them
    © Photo: Facebook/ Студенти за истину
    Yugoslavia Bombings' Victims May Be Painted on Russia-Donated MiG Fighters to Serbia as a Hint to NATO
    Incko was not the only international representative in Sarajevo to criticize the RS day celebrations. Giselle M. Wilz, Commander and Senior Military Representative of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Headquarters in Sarajevo, said that the participation of the Third (Republika Srpska) Infantry Regiment is unconstitutional and warned participants that they face disciplinary action for taking part.

    In response RS President Milorad Dodik called on NATO to stay out of the country's internal affairs, and reiterated that RS is following a policy of military neutrality.

    "This is unequivocal pressure on the local judiciary, one of many other instances in which they (NATO) are trying to direct (action) against soldiers and officials who participated in the celebration of the Day of the Republic," Dodik said.

    He added that Republika Srpska is considering withdrawing from an agreement on formation of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    "We should make the first step and to gather Republika Srpska's politicians and officials to find out if it is possible and politically beneficial to send an application on withdrawal from the agreement on Armed Forces to allow Republika Srpska to exit the deal," Dodik said.

    Igor Gajic, a political analyst from Banja Luka, told Sputnik that in spite of NATO's rhetoric there won't be any consequences for the Bosnian Serb soldiers taking part in the parade, and said they could quite easily form their own army.

    The army of Bosnia and Hercegovina is made up of three regiments, "one for each nation," and if necessary Republika Srpska could pull its soldiers out of that arrangement and form an army on the basis of its regiment, Gajic said.

    Petar Kunic, Dean of the Law Faculty of Banja Luka University, told Sputnik that there is no reason why the soldiers shouldn't take part in the parade; furthermore, they have done so before.

    "Mladen Ivanic, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Hercegovina and a supreme commander, is taking part in the celebrations. He ordered the parade, and nobody could forbid him from doing so. Muslim units of the Bosnia and Hercegovina army regularly hold prayers, and nobody is bothered about that. So why can't this regiment participate in the celebrations in Banja Luka," he asked.

    Related:

    US Condemns Republika Srpska Referendum for Defying Bosnia’s High Court
    BiH Prosecutors Open Case Into Bosnian Serbs' Vote on Republika Srpska Day
    Bosnian Serbs Vote on Republika Srpska Day Has No Legal Basis - EU Spokeswoman
    Tags:
    Yugoslavia, World War II, anti-fascism, fascism, NATO, Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok