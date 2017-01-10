Register
23:13 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Banja Luka, the largest city of the Republika Srpska entity and second largest city in Bosnia and Herzegovina after the capital Sarajevo

    Republika Srpska Could Exit From Deal on BiH Armed Forces - President

    © Wikipedia/ Rade Nagraisalovic (Tonka)
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24711

    The Republika Srpska could withdraw from an agreement on the BiH Armed Forces amid the recent activities, President Milorad Dodik said Tuesday.

    Bosnian Serbs rally 29 March 2007 in Banja Luka to demand a referendum on the independence of their entity of Republika Srpska
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    US Condemns Republika Srpska Referendum for Defying Bosnia’s High Court
    BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The Republika Srpska, a largely Serbian entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, could withdraw from an agreement on the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina amid the activities of the central authorities following the celebration of the Republika Srpska Day, President Milorad Dodik said Tuesday.

    On Monday, Republika Srpska celebrated the holiday, violating the ruling of the country's constitutional court. Representatives of the Bosnian Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment participated in the celebrations. Following the festive celebrations officials from Sarajevo, as well as from Brussels, criticized the ceremonies and the participation of the troops in them.

    "The framework of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina… is undermined. When they were created it was specified that their Serbian part would participate in celebrations of all commemorative dates for Republika Srpska… I know that there are a lot of problems in this context and it would not be an easy move but we should make the first step and to gather Republika Srpska's politicians and officials to find out if it is possible and politically beneficial to send an application on withdrawal from an agreement on Armed Forces to allow Republika Srpska to exit the deal," Dodik said, as quoted by the Radio Televizija Republike Srpske broadcaster.

    Bosnian Serbs rally 29 March 2007 in Banja Luka to demand a referendum on the independence of their entity of Republika Srpska
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Republika Srpska - ‘The Pyramid of Western Politics is Tumbling Down’
    He added that the potential withdrawal of Republika Srpska from the agreement would mean the end of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Republika Srpska is one of the two autonomous entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the other being the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their relations are largely affected by the civil war among Serbs, Bosnian Muslims and Croatians in 1992-1995.

    Republika Srpska does not agree to celebrate the national day of Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 1, for on that day in 1992 the Bosnian parliament proclaimed the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina without the presence of Bosnian Serbs. On September 25, 2016, Republika Srpska held a referendum and decided to celebrate the national day on January 9, as the entity had been declared on this date in 1992. In November 2016, Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional court ruled against the holiday.

    The Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina were created in 2005 after the unification of the armed forces of both the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Army of Republika Srpska.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Republika Srpska Leader Questioned Over Banned Referendum – BiH Prosecution
    Several Thousand of Wahhabis Present in BiH - Rep. Srpska's Interior Minister
    Republika Srpska - ‘The Pyramid of Western Politics is Tumbling Down’
    US Condemns Republika Srpska Referendum for Defying Bosnia’s High Court
    Tags:
    agreement, withdrawal, armed forces, milorad dodik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republic of Srpska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok