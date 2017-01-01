Register
20:50 GMT +301 January 2017
    President Barack Obama in the White House Press Briefing Room

    'Until Obama Leaves Office There Will Be No Peace for Turkey' - Lawmaker

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    A member of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) blamed US President Barack Obama for the turmoil in the middle-eastern country.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Outgoing US President Barack Obama is to blame for the turmoil in Turkey, a member of the Turkish parliament from the ruling AK Party said in the wake of Sunday's Istanbul nightclub attack.

    "Until Obama leaves the office there will be no peace for Turkey. All US missions and collaborators should be under close watch," Samil Tayyar wrote on his Twitter.

    Ambulances line up on a road leading to a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ismail Coskun/Ihlas News Agency
    What is Known So Far About New Year's Eve Istanbul Nightclub Attack
    Earlier in the day, the owner of the attacked Istanbul club said that he had received a warning from the US intelligence of the planned terrorist attack a week ago.

    The Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Besiktas district was attacked during New Year's eve celebrations by a man who was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.

    At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

      jas
      Yet another indictment of the Obama administration from a person with access to internal information. He confirms the obvious, Obama has an outhouse legacy of suffering and destruction. There will be no peace with the DNC globalists in power.
      Vincent_1
      Correction :
      'Until Obama and Erdogan Leaves Office There Will Be No Peace for Turkey'
      jas
      Values from the heartland. Yeah, sure. *sarcasm*
      www.whitehouse.gov/administration/president-obama
