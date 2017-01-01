Nightclub in Istanbul Subject to Armed Attack, Several Injured

A night nightclub in the Turkish city of Istanbul has been attacked, local media reported. Turkish local TV channel has shown a footage of armoured police vehicles on street outside of the nightclub, many people were injured according to reports.

#Turkey Footage near #İstanbul nightclub, where gunfire was reported. Turkish TV says there are injured people pic.twitter.com/D6Sesl9xfd — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 31, 2016

​According to Turkish NTV channel, two attackers were involved in the Reina nightclub attack in Istanbul. The shooters were wearing Santa Claus costumes, media report.

One attacker is still inside the nightclub, the attack is still ongoing, media reported.