Videos: Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall in US Gulf as Tens of Thousands Undergo Power Outages

The latest update issued by the US National Hurricane Center on Friday indicated that the powerful cyclone was moving at a pace of 14 mph and bringing with it 100-mph maximum sustained winds.
Texas and Louisiana began feeling the wind and water impact of Hurricane Delta earlier Friday, several hours before the storm’s arrival to land.
#HurricaneDelta rain bands pound #WinnieTx With gusts over 65 mph and flooding occurring @Livestormchaser @TxStormChasers @weatherchannel #TXwx @Weathernetwork @accuweather @GarofaloWX @WeatherNation @chitakhou @KPRC2Britta @KHOUBlake11 pic.twitter.com/KEpK5dhPWy— Jaime Garcia (@PastorJaimeG) October 9, 2020
Viewer photos of #Hurricane Delta.— Johnathan B. Manning (@JManningTV) October 9, 2020
Submit your viewer photos here >> https://t.co/4AaKrZhUIu pic.twitter.com/tO51WT5kA1
4:30pm update. Conditions worsening here 2 miles to the SE of Lake Arthur, LA. Winds picking up as what's left of #DELTA'S eyewall starts to move over my location. #HurricaneDelta #HurricaneDelta2020 #Hurricane pic.twitter.com/ruXaCf6sq3— Palmetto State Chasers (@PalmettoChasers) October 9, 2020
Nearly 10,000 Louisiana residents have taken refuge in shelters across the state, CBS News reported. Hurricane Delta’s impact comes just weeks after thousands of Louisianans and Texans were displaced by Hurricane Laura in late August.
This is Lake Charles before #HurricaneDelta. Front lawns full of debris from Laura. We’re gonna keep an eye on neighborhoods like this throughout the storm. pic.twitter.com/E7THkRNqAg— Todd Bailey (@ToddKXAN) October 9, 2020
We’re in Orange, TX. Many homes still have tarps on their roofs after Hurricane Laura. There are still lots of debris piles. The county judge is concerned the debris could blow around if they get strong winds later today. He’s urging resident to be cautious. pic.twitter.com/zIhcG91cIc— Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) October 9, 2020
“To the people of Southwest Louisiana, I know you are strong. I also know you’re about to be tested again,” said Democratic Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards late Thursday night.
PowerOutage.us data shows that as of this article’s publication, more than 50,000 Texans and 64,000 Louisianans have already lost power.
Tarps starting to be torn off in Lake Charles, LA near Prien Lake as #HurricaneDelta approaches. @weatherchannel @NWSLakeCharles #bluetarps pic.twitter.com/BXGzrizG3Y— Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) October 9, 2020
#HurricaneDelta down on Pecan Island pic.twitter.com/A78EZAPclB— Ryan Darr (@_Radarr) October 9, 2020
Storm surge warnings have gone into effect from High Island, Texas, to Pearl River, Louisiana, according to The Weather Channel. A “life-threatening storm surge” is possible under this advisory, particularly in low-level areas that are quick to flood.
Eyewall just about to move into Lake Arthur, La., where @MatthewCappucci reports... #HurricaneDelta pic.twitter.com/dvyrAIXl4G— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) October 9, 2020
- #HurricaneDelta now making its presence felt in #LakeArthur #Louisiana #Delta pic.twitter.com/6jJ1vTzAMv— WeatherGoingWILD (@WeatherGoinWILD) October 9, 2020
Meteorologists project that after Delta’s landfall, the storm will continue to move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley throughout the weekend.
The Weather Channel noted that scientists anticipate the highest storm surge in the immediate Gulf Coast area, as well as parts of south-central Louisiana. “Inundation could reach 7 to 11 feet above ground in these areas,” the station warned.
NEW video is coming in of damage from #Delta. We're LIVE with all the latest footage on The Weather Channel. pic.twitter.com/VKABsjvXnQ— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 9, 2020
The storm’s winds are expected to weaken as it tears through the US, decreasing to speeds of around 25 mph by early Monday morning.
