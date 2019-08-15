July Was Hottest Month Ever in Recorded History, Global Data Shows

It’s official: July was the hottest month on record for our planet Earth, with the average global temperature being slightly above 62 degrees Fahrenheit last month.

According to a Thursday report by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the average global temperature for July topped the previous historic high in July 2016 by 0.05 degrees. Last month also marks the 43rd consecutive July with an average temperature above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit. The news comes after NOAA announced last month that June 2019 was the hottest June since the American scientific agency began recording global temperatures in 1880.

The regions that experienced significantly higher-than-normal July temperatures include Alaska, central Europe and parts of northern and southwestern Asia, as well as parts of Africa and Australia. Last month also saw a record low for average Arctic and Antarctic sea ice coverage (19.8% below average).

This summer has made headlines as several heatwaves spread across continental Europe in June and July. Meanwhile, sea ice in Alaskan waters has completely melted away, according to recent satellite data from the National Weather Service (NWS).

“July has re-written climate history, with dozens of new temperature records at local, national and global level,” World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement earlier this month after releasing preliminary data revealing July was likely the hottest month ever in recorded history.

“This is not science fiction. It is the reality of climate change. It is happening now, and it will worsen in the future without urgent climate action,” Taalas added.