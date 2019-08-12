Italy Hit by New Heatwave, Highest Weather Alert Level Declared in 11 Big Cities

According to the ministry’s daily bulletin, a red level alert has been declared in Rome, Florence, Bologna, Trieste and Perugia, among others. Since the end of last week, temperatures in these cities have reached as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
😖😖😖 #caldo pic.twitter.com/mZFgUiET5i— Don Maurizio Sarri 🇮🇹🚬 (@FabioCasalucci) August 12, 2019
The heatwave is currently concentrated in northern and central parts of the country but is expected to reach the southern regions, including Sicily, on Tuesday.
Real-time charts of #heatwave in Italy showing dewpoints and #temperature. Standardized observations (digits) and our smooth visualization (colours).— MeteoceaEnviro (@meteocea) August 12, 2019
Max dewpoints reported north, max temperatures in the central country (#Rome).
Maps: https://t.co/W1LzHxi3nZ pic.twitter.com/W1NtSj1edq
Doctors are calling on people to refrain from leaving their homes and drink more water. They are also urging the elderly and those with chronic illnesses to exercise caution.
The most powerful heatwave this year was registered in Italy in late June when temperatures were the highest since the 1950s. That heatwave left three people dead.
