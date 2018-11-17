Register
22:28 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators on Westminster Bridge in London, Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, for a protest group called 'Extinction Rebellion' to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change. Hundreds of protesters turned out in central London and blocked off the capital’s main bridges to demand the government take climate change seriously

    ‘Extinction Rebellion’: Climate Change Activism Shuts Down Central London

    © AP Photo / John Stillwell
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In a significant act of peaceful civil disobedience, over 70 have reportedly been arrested on Saturday as an estimated 6000 ‘climate rebellion’ protesters closed the five main river bridges over the Thames in London.

    'Yellow vest' protests against high fuel prices in Paris
    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    France Protests Recap: 1 Dead, 200+ Injured Over Gas Price Hike (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    As millions worldwide join a rising choir voicing urgent concern over the unfolding climate crisis, thousands of nonviolent protesters in London — including families and the aged — occupied the five primary bridges over the Thames river beginning at 10am on Saturday.

    By noon, all major river crossings had been blocked in what media outlets described as one of the largest "acts of peaceful civil disobedience in the UK in decades," according to a Guardian report.

    Many protesters locked themselves to each other as others linked arms and sang. At approximately 2pm the peaceful march moved away from Southwark Bridge toward Blackfriars Bridge, even as plans were laid to move west to the fabled 18th-century Westminster Bridge.

    As a runup to Saturday's march, climate rebellion protesters throughout the week glued their hands to the walls of government buildings in London and blocked several major roadways, according to reports.

    Organizers of the Saturday march, a nascent environmental group calling themselves Extinction Rebellion is — according to a statement — seeking to use nonviolent protest to force policymakers and government institutions to accept that climate change is an existential crisis and an extinction threat, according to the Guardian.

    "The ‘social contract' has been broken [and] it is therefore not only our right but our moral duty to bypass the government's inaction and flagrant dereliction of duty and to rebel to defend life itself," stated Extinction Rebellion organizer Gail Bradbrook, cited by Common Dreams.

    Marchers participating in the event were vocal in their support.

    Police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall, outside Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    London 'Uprising': 'We're F*cked' Banner Seen on Westminster Bridge (PHOTO)

    "This moment will be remembered in the history books, when we finally stopped allowing our leaders to take us over the cliff," declared a participant, cited by the Guardian.

    London-based Green party lawmaker Jenny Jones marched alongside protesters over Westminster Bridge, according to reports.

    "We are at the point where if we don't start acting and acting fast we are just going to wipe out our life support system," Jones stated, adding, "It's fine to think we are a rich country, the sixth biggest economy in the world, but actually we won't do any better than anywhere else because climate change will massively affect us too."

    "Conventional politics has failed us — it's even failed me and I'm part of the system — so people have no other choice," she asserted, cited by the Guardian.

    Local religious figures attended, including Father Martin Newell, who affirmed: "What brought me here is the climate emergency, the extinction emergency and my faith in God who created all this and whose creation we're destroying and crucifying," cited by the Guardian.

    The coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., Saturday, June, 3, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump declared Thursday he was pulling the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies abroad.
    © AP Photo / Branden Camp
    Climate Change Scientist on Global Rises in Temperature: 'We Need to Act Faster'

    "I'm called as a Christian to protect our neighbor who's being abused," the priest stated.

    An interfaith ceremony outside of the famous Westminster Abbey is scheduled at the end of the day.

    An Extinction Rebellion manifesto calls for government to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025, as well as to provide for the establishment of a ‘citizens assembly' that would inculcate an emergency environment plan of action, along the lines of ‘Plan B' scenarios initiated during World War II.

    Related:

    Global Warming: Best Climate Change Models Predict Most Alarming Results
    No Longer Invisible: Class, Race, and Climate Change
    Climate Change: Climatologists Warn of Catastrophic Gulf Stream Collapse
    New Climate Change Report Says We’re Screwed Even if Paris Accord Goals Met
    Trump's 'America First' Policy Increases Risk of Climate Change, War - Report
    Tags:
    extinction, global warming, climate change, Civil Disobedience, protest, non-violence, peaceful protests, march, protest, Extinction Rebellion, Earth, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Runway and Daily Life: Insight Into the Fashion Trends of the Soviet Union
    Runway and Daily Life: Insight Into the Fashion Trends of the Soviet Union
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse