Register
04:07 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 13, 2015 photo, a plastic bottle lies among other debris washed ashore on the Indian Ocean beach in Uswetakeiyawa, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. For years along the Cornish coast of Britain, Atlantic Ocean currents have carried thousands of Lego pieces onto the beaches. In Kenya, cheap flip-flop sandals are churned relentlessly in the Indian Ocean surf, until finally being spit out onto the sand. In Bangladesh, fishermen are haunted by floating corpses that the Bay of Bengal sometimes puts in their path. And now, perhaps, the oceans have revealed something else: parts of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, the jetliner that vanished 17 months ago with 239 people on board.

    Activist to Swim Across Pacific to Raise Microplastic Pollution Awareness

    © AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
    Environment
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    French environmentalist and acclaimed swimmer Ben Lecomte is getting ready to kick off what would be his greatest journey yet: a 180-day swim from Japan to California to raise awareness of the gigantic pile of garbage floating between them.

    To do so, the 50-year-old will paddle his way through the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a massive expanse where plastic and other wastes accumulate in the northern part of the Pacific Ocean. He's doing it in an effort to raise awareness about pollution and plastic waste. "I've been swimming for a long time and the change just in the last 30 years is troubling, that you can see so much degradation," he said.

    Lecomte first fell into the spotlight for his long distance feats in 1998, when he traversed the Atlantic Ocean over the course of two months.

    ​During this trek, Lecomte will swim about for about eight hours a day and cover about 31 miles (50 km) before boarding a 67-foot yacht called Discoverer, which will trail him throughout the journey and mark the GPS location of where he's getting on to let him off again after he's rested.

    Discoverer will do a lot more than just that, though. Researchers aboard will also take samples to assess the spread of radioactive material released after a tsunami caused the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Ōkuma, Japan, to leak tons of waste in 2011. 

    North Pole expedition
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Plastic Pollution Reaches Into Arctic: Waste Found on Remote Ocean Ice Floes

    Researchers will also collect data on Lecomte's physical and psychological condition in collaboration with 27 institutions, including the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

    The long-range swimmer says that his mental health will be the greatest challenge, but he'll try to keep his family in mind during the trek. "It's mind over matter — I'm not trying to be fast, but I'm trying to be consistent in doing days after days," he said. "Mind is the big point there."

    Lecomte's other fear? Sharks. Apparently, during his long haul in 1998, he was pursued by one for nearly a week. "I had a shark following me for five days when I crossed the Atlantic, so I know my heart is going to race during those moments. But that's their world, so I hope they'll be kind enough to let me share that world for a while," he said. 

    Water Pollution with Trash Disposal of Waste at the Garbage Beach
    © Flickr/ epSos .de
    Health Risk: People Are Ingesting Plastic By Eating Ocean Fish

    Discoverer's first mate and research manager Tyral Dalitz told ABC Australia via email that they'll begin sampling water on day one, but will also be catching fish to better understand how plastics affect the ocean's food chain.

    What he's really hoping for is to dispell of some of the myths about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, namely the "false illusion that there could be an easy fix by simply cleaning up the 'island'… when in reality the truth is much worse — the ocean is now filled with microplastics," he said. "Rather than calling it an island of trash, it is more like 'plastic smog' throughout the ocean."

    Related:

    Plastic, Plastic Everywhere: Ocean's Garbage Gyres Alarm Scientists
    Twitter Gone Quackers Over BBC's Blue Planet II Dumping Plastic Ducks in Ocean
    Minister warns about radioactive river and ocean pollution
    'Negative Effects of Chernobyl and Fukushima Are Striking' - Professor
    Japan Begins Disposal of Radioactive Waste From Fukushima Disaster
    Tags:
    Pacific Ocean, environmentalism, pollution
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse