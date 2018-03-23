Register
03:10 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A giraffe runs in Amboseli National park, Kenya August 26, 2016.

    US Trophy Hunting Plays Key Role in ‘Silent Extinction’ of Giraffes

    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The recent death of the last male northern white rhinoceros on Earth and the US’ lifting its trophy hunting ban on elephants and lions has provoked many conservationists to shine a light on another creeping tragedy: the “silent extinction” of giraffes.

    Trophy hunting, the recreational killing of wild animals for ornaments, has grossly contributed to the decline of the giraffe population over the last few decades. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN), around 110,000 "mature" giraffes were estimated to be in existence in 1985, but the number had dwindled to a startling 68,000 in 2015 and continues to decline.

    "Whilst giraffes are commonly seen on safari, in the media and in zoos, people — including conservationists — are unaware that these majestic animals are undergoing a silent extinction," said Julian Fennessy, co-chair of the IUCN's giraffe and okapi specialist group.

    With the US being the largest known importer of animal trophies following expensive expeditions, many say banning trophy imports would help curb the population decrease of giraffes and other vulnerable or endangered animals. 

    Crossing from Yellowstone a couple years ago
    © Flickr/ Ed Sweeney
    Watchdog: Trump's Budget Plan Sentences US Endangered Species to Death

    "Currently, no US or international law protects giraffes against overexploitation for trade. It is clearly time to change this. As the largest importer of trophies in the world, the role of the United States in the decline of this species is undeniable and we must do our part to protect these animals," Masha Kalinina, international trade policy specialist with Humane Society International, said in April 2017 in support of a petition by five environmental groups to protect giraffes under the Endangered Species Act.

    The petition, which called for the USFWS to provide endangered species protection to giraffes, is still languishing after its 90-day review process.

    US President Donald Trump, whose two sons notably participate in big game hunting, recently lifted the ban on importing big game trophies acquired in certain African countries, as reported in a March 1 memorandum by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

    Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner/File Photo
    World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino Dies

    Many argue that trophy hunting is beneficial to conservation due to the revenue brought in to states and reserves, but the IUCN clarifies that "effective governance and management" are necessary in order for it to have a positive and honest impact. 

    While habitat loss and local civil unrest remain at the top of the IUCN's major threats list for giraffes, all factors need to be considered in order to halt the "silent extinction" before trophy hunting and poaching of giraffes reaches the level threatening elephants and rhinos.

    Related:

    'Environmental Disaster': Why Are Birds in France Becoming Extinct?
    Trophy Hunting Pushes Giraffes Towards Extinction, Say Conservationists
    Indian Biologist Succeeds at Endangered Stork Breeding Attempt
    No Newborn Whales During Endangered Species’ Birthing Season, Scientists Worried
    Illegal Catch: Ecuador Detains Chinese Fishermen for Snaring Endangered Sharks
    Tags:
    habitat, Trophy Hunting, poaching, giraffe, extinction, endangered species, US Fish and Wildlife Service, IUCN, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Sub-Saharan Africa, United States, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse